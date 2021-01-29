Items from the now-closed Guinness Museum of World Records will be sold online by Ripley Auctions; bidding ends Feb. 12

This Atari Hercules pinball game, which holds the record for world’s largest pinball game, has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500 and includes a painted sign of the game and several wall plaques.

Coin-operated, animated electric chair exhibit, complete with fog machine for smoke effect and featuring a life-like electric chair execution of an animated character (est. $1,000-$3,000).

The world’s smallest wheeled, rideable bicycles were built and ridden by Charly Charles in his Las Vegas act at the Circus Circus Hotel. The one in the auction has an estimate of $500-$1,000.

Custom sculpted, 68-inch-tall character portraying Krystyne Kolorful – who had 95 percent of her body surface tattooed, with a “Most Tattooed Lady” PVC sign (est. $1,000-$2,000).