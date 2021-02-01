Learn & Play Montessori Announces Top Review Milestone for it Dublin California Preschool and Kindergarten Program
Learn and Play Montessori, a top-rated Montessori program offering both online and face-to-face preschool and kindergarten, is announcing a new milestone.
Part of our Montessori philosophy is to approach each young student as an individual. That means considering their unique personality and learning style.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a leading preschool and kindergarten program serving the Bay Area, is proud to announce a new review milestone. Its Dublin California location has topped twenty positive reviews. Montessori teachers and staff are very proud of the praise-worthy feedback from East Bay parents.
— Harpreet Grewal
"Part of our Montessori philosophy is to approach each young student as an individual. That means considering their unique personality and learning style," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Our Dublin teachers are very grateful to find the positive parent reviews about their work. It brightens their day!"
The new preschool and kindergarten reviews can be accessed from the Learn & Play Montessori Dublin, CA home page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-san-ramon/, then, click through to the "review" tab to see parent comments https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-san-ramon/reviews/. Parents of preschool-aged children can scan the company page to find preschool and kindergarten options for Dublin, California families. Hybrid lessons, 100% online options, and in-person instruction with Montessori-trained teachers are available. Instruction can include STEM, science, math, letters, art, and music. The Montessori school serves children from age two to six years old. The top-rated early learning program is enrolling for Spring slots now. Persons interested in online Montessori preschool and Kindergarten can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/.
PARENTS GIVE A "HEADS UP" AND SHARE GREAT REVIEWS FOR DUBIN, CALIFORNIA PRESCHOOL, KINDERGARTEN PROGRAM
Here is the background on this release. Demand for quality preschool programs is on the rise in the Bay Area. Parents could look beyond average daycare options and expect a preschool to set children on the path for educational success. Early learning programs involving caring, well-trained teachers could help lead the way to solid kindergarten preparedness. Parents searching for a high-quality preschool in Dublin, California, might appreciate a 'heads up' from other mothers and fathers. In online reviews, parents point out appreciation for high-quality lessons in STEM, math, art, letters, and music. Five-star reviews include appreciation for caring, attentive teachers, and clean, bright classrooms. For these reasons, Learn & Play Montessori announces a new review milestone.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to Kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon and in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here