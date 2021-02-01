Sunshine Coast Health Centre Announces Expansion in its rTMS Treatment Options for British Columbia Residents
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.
We are in expansion mode, both expanding our service offerings and the communities whom we serve.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce that it is expanding its rTMS treatment options to include outpatient and alumni clients in 2021. rTMS stands for "Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation" and is an innovative treatment methodology for addiction and depression.
— Casey Jordan
“We are in expansion mode, both expanding our service offerings and the communities whom we serve,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “rTMS has shown itself to be a very effective for our clients, especially clients who’ve struggled with treatment in the past. We're excited to expand offering it to outpatient and alumni clients in 2021.”
Persons seeking to learn more can visit the website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and then click on the 'Reach out' tab to schedule an initial consultation. Persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page explains the basics of the Centre's innovative methodology, which is a non 12 step methodology.
EXPANDED OPTIONS FOR BRITISH COLUMBIA CLIENTS
Here is background on the release. In the Centre's mental health and drug and alcohol treatment programs, clients receive daily group therapy and a minimum of one individual counseling session each week. By combining Meaning-Centered Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Narrative Therapy, the Centre is able to offer various individualized non 12-step treatment options based on client needs identified by the client and recommendations of clinical staff.
This release builds on the March 31, 2020 announcement on rTMS options, available at https://www.newswire.com/news/sunshine-coast-health-centre-announces-launch-of-rtms-treatment-option-21117462. rTMS, also known as intermittent theta-burst stimulation (iTBS), has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), schizophrenia with auditory hallucinations, impulsive decision making, and gambling addiction. A study found rTMS significantly improved working memory. That announcement can be read at https://jm-seo.net/d5ed1. This treatment methodology is being announced as available, now, for both men and women.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here