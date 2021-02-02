ALMOST SOLD OUT!

Scott Aurich

By Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I can only say, “WOW!” 2020 ended with a rush of sales and we are off to the races in 2021! In 2020, I personally closed over $120 Million in sales before the end of November. Since then, I have either closed or have in escrow scheduled to close before the end of January, with another 12 more properties totaling $35 Million in Coronado real estate. This is, “historically,” the slowest time of the year, with the exception of this year!

The total number of properties sold in 2020 was up over 10% (339 total), more than any previous year and with over $695 Million in gross sales volume, Coronado is up $100 Million over any other year ever! 2020 was incredible and we had 3 months during March, April, and May when the market was almost dead with hardly any sales.

Now we have the lowest inventory EVER with only 58 homes and condos (out of 6,700 total properties) actively for sale. We also have the lowest interest rates EVER to provide fuel to the fire. I personally went from between 12-18 active listings to only 2 in just a few months and I am hungry to find more clients to help buy or sell Coronado properties. I can’t say that I know what 2021 is going to bring, but I am saddled up to ride this wave for as long as it lasts. There are a number of properties that may be for sale, and I am hopeful to be listing soon.

Feel free to call to learn what else may soon be available for sale or just to get an idea of how much your property may be worth after this fast and furious frenzy of 2020. I can be reached 24/7 (except during dinner) at (619) 987-9797. I look forward to speaking with you soon!

Scott Aurich

https://www.scottaurich.com/

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

Active in the community, a devoted father and husband, selling Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth comes from Scott's heart. He has earned the respect of his peers. As such, he was voted President of the Coronado Association of Realtors, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.