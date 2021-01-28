PAUL PRICE, THE INSIGHFUL CEO OF ARGYLE EXECUTIVE FORUM, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

Paul Price , CEO, Argyle Executive Forum, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Zoom Interview DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

Paul Price, CEO of ARGYLE EXECUTIVE FORUM, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video series.

ARGYLE EXECUTIVE FORUM IS A LEADER IN THE SPACE, AND WE WERE VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE PAUL PRICE ON THE SHOW.” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Price , CEO of ARGYLE EXECUTIVE FORUM, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Paul Price discusses new initiatives at ARGYLE EXECUTIVE FORUM, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Paul Price joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Paul Price says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was a great experience. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about our company and the new and exciting initiatives at Argyle Executive Forum.” Paul Price continues, “Our success is a true testament to our team at Argyle Executive Forum.”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Paul Price was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Argyle Executive Forum. Paul Price is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how ARGYLE EXECUTIVE FORUM is forging a new path of leadership in the event and engagement space.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

