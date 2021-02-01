Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Post on International Business Tax Return Preparation in San Francisco
Safe Harbor LLP is a best-in-class CPA firm in San Francisco with a strong focus on business and international tax issues.
Business and complex tax return preparation services are the heart of our San Francisco-based CPA firm.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a top-rated accounting firm in San Francisco, California, at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce a new post on tax return preparation for San Francisco businesses. As businesses not just in San Francisco but throughout the Bay Area look forward to a better 2021, many are struggling with the complexities of tax return preparation for the preceding year. The new posts help anyone looking for tax return preparation services to begin the process with a fresh outlook.
"Business and complex tax return preparation services are the heart of our San Francisco-based CPA firm," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. " He continued, "Businesses and high income individuals who are looking for a best-in-class tax return preparation service will be astounded at the range of insights and services we offer to the San Francisco community as we look back on the 'annus horribilis' that was 2021."
Interested persons can read the post at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/if-you-would-like-to-pay-less-tax-take-your-tax-return-prep-in-sf-to-us/. Those who want to really dig into tax return preparation issues for San Francisco residents and businesses can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tag/tax-preparation-services/. And those who are ready to get serious, can reach out to the CPA firm for a consultation. Only a trained tax professional can evaluate the income, assets, and exposures of a business or individual, not only prepare the tax returns, but also create a tax minimization strategy moving forward.
THE 'ANNUS HORRIBILIS' AND TAX PREPARATION
"Annus horribilis" is a Latin term for "horrible year," and that pretty much captures 2020 across the world. That said, the situation for many San Francisco businesses and high income individuals varied greatly. A restaurant business, for example, might have had its word year ever, as might a hair salon. They may have taken advantage of federal and state grants and loans and be interested in correctly filing their taxes in terms of these government programs. Another business or individual, however, might be heavily invested in the online environment. Their business may actually have boomed and have its highest income ever. And still a third person or business might have a mixed picture. The reality is that a trained tax team such as the tax advisors at Safe Harbor CPAs can evaluate the situation, minimize the tax bite for 2020 and advise how one can move forward into 2021 and beyond. The new post explains these issues and helps the savvy businessperson or high income individual to immediately secure tax preparation services.
