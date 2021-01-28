MISSION POSSIBLE! WATCHFINDER & CO. LAUNCH NEW HOME COLLECTION SERVICE
SELLING AND PART EXCHANGING YOUR WATCH JUST GOT EVEN EASIERLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careering through snow blizzards in sub-zero temperatures, combatting gargantuan ocean swells across the North Sea and descending from helicopters 10,000ft in the air. Come hell or high water, Watchfinder & Co. is coming for your watch…
This week pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. has launched a home collection service, making selling or part exchanging your watch even easier. And whilst the new service might not actually involve helicopters, speedboats or snowmobiles; it does mean customers can now sell or part exchange their watch without having to leave the comfort of their own home.
Ideal for those looking to review or refresh their existing watch collection, this new service is now available in the UK, France and Germany. The service will also be rolled out in Switzerland next month. Here’s how it works:
Step one: Those looking to sell or part exchange a watch are invited to get a quick and easy quote online.
Step two: If the customer is happy with the preliminary quote provided, Watchfinder can then arrange collection of the watch for inspection. Watchfinder will send the customer everything they need to package up their watch safely and securely as well as arrange doorstep collection with one of their fully insured couriers – all free of charge.
Step three: Once Watchfinder has received the watch, it will be fully inspected in their manufacturer accredited service centre. After which, Watchfinder will provide the customer with a final valuation and offer.
Step four: If the customer is happy with Watchfinder’s final offer, they will receive payment via bank transfer in five working days.
It really couldn’t be simpler. For more information visit www.watchfinder.co.uk
Founded in 2002 Watchfinder & Co. is the premier resource from which to buy, sell and part-exchange pre-owned luxury watches. From bestsellers, through to vintage and limited edition pieces, Watchfinder offers over 4,000 watches from more than 70 luxury brands, all available online and via their network of boutiques and showrooms. With quality and dependability at the heart of their business; all watches are meticulously inspected, authenticated and prepared by a team of expert watchmakers in Europe’s largest independent service centre - accredited by 19 of the world’s leading watch manufacturers. Every watch also comes with a 24-month Watchfinder warranty. For 18 years Watchfinder has delivered knowledge and service that meets the very highest standards, and their customer testimonials stand testament to that with over 20,000 5 star reviews on Trustpilot alone. For more information, visit www.watchfinder.co.uk take a look at Watchfinder’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/c/watchfinder – the largest watch-focused channel on the platform.
