Angelena Bonet Wins 'Salute Award' and 'Best Domestic Violence Awareness Documentary Feature' at Bare Bones Film Fest

'Salute Award' & 'Best Domestic Violence Awareness Documentary Feature' Bare Bones International Music & Film Festival Red Carpet Official Movie Poster

Angelena Bonet wins for the third year in a row at the Bare Bones International Music & Film Festival in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

When I began my trilogy the intention was to speak out, not only for myself but for every woman including past generations. To say that I am honored to win these special awards is an understatement!” — Angelena Bonet

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian, Angelena Bonet, has received two special awards from the Bare Bones International Music & Film Festival. The recipient of the coveted ‘Annual Domestic Violence Prevention Network Salute Award’ for worldwide inspiration and empowerment, her documentary feature film "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" has also won ‘Best Domestic Violence Awareness Documentary Feature’. This film is her third instalment for her feature film trilogy and the third year in a row for Angelena to win at this film festival. She has previously won for her short documentary "Change The World" , the other two films from the trilogy and music videos for "Change The World" and "Break The Chain" , which feature in the films. She attended the festival back in April 2018 before the "Angelena: Change The World" world premiere in Toronto during Hot Docs. Due to the global pandemic and international flight cancellations from Australia, Angelena was unable to attend the 2020 event in person.Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.Now ready to share her story, Angelena, recently released her short film "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and transparency may be at a financial disadvantage and wants to inspire them. Domestic violence has risen substantially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are not definitely not alone.Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival is dedicated to screening feature motion picture projects with budgets less than one million dollars. Their philosophy is to promote and support the efforts of the small budget filmmakers and producers. They treat everyone the way they would like to be treated and provide lots of encouragement. The festival is a Spring break and networking opportunity for actors, writers, filmmakers and producers. The small town experience will give visitors a break from the hustle and bustle of a big city. In the city of Muskogee, Oklahoma, USA, everyone greets you with a smile and a friendly "howdy'!