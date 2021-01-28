For Immediate Release: January 27, 2021

Volunteer for COVID-19 Vaccination Response

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) released a volunteer registration portal where residents from across the state can register to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts. While South Dakota is among those states leading in vaccine distribution and administration nationwide, an effective and streamlined volunteer pool that is willing and able to assist will be key as vaccination efforts are expanded. This becomes even more important as federal vaccine allocation is expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead.

“The Department of Health and our hospital partners are responding to an outpour in support and willingness to help in bringing this pandemic to an end,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “Since the beginning of the pandemic there is not a week that goes by in which we are not asked, ‘how can I help?’—this is part of what makes South Dakota such a great place to call home. We work with what we have, while helping as many as we can. I encourage state residents to sign up today!”

Volunteers who register on the portal can select what type of volunteer work they are seeking and answer simple questions as to the skills and experience they are offering. All are encouraged to apply, even those without a medical background. Registration only takes a few minutes, and this information will be vetted by staff at DOH prior to any volunteer opportunities being offered.

In addition to any future vaccination opportunities offered by DOH, their registration will also be entered into SERVESD and securely shared with PHASE I vaccinators (hospital systems), who may call upon them for vaccination assistance. Volunteers that are willing to assist in medical settings may also qualify to receive their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.

For additional information and the latest COVID-19 resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

