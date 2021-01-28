Learn on Demand Systems Named to Fourth Training Industry Watch List

Company recognized for Experiential Learning Technologies, which are core to the business strategy

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn on Demand Systems has been named to the 2021 Watch List for Experiential Learning Technologies by Training Industry. This is the company’s fourth Watch List recognition since May 2020, complementing Watch List inclusion in the IT Training, Online Learning Library and Training Outsourcing categories.

Experiential Learning Technologies is a brand-new category for Training Industry and showcases the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

“This fourth Watch List is incredibly significant as our entire business is built around experiential learning,” said Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems. “From delivering scored learning experiences via our platform to creating modern, engaging content through senior-level instructional designers, we enable the experiential learning and skills validation ecosystem.”

“The companies featured on our first Experiential Learning Technologies Companies Watch List represent emerging and specialized organizations that create unique learning experiences through interactive technologies and job-based scenarios,” said Danielle Draewell, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These digital learning products and services serve a variety of industries and job roles that create engaging training solutions that transform organizations.”

Selection for the 2021 Top Experiential Learning Technologies Companies was based on the following criteria:

• Breadth of capabilities and services.

• Industry visibility, innovation and impact.

• Strength of clients and geographic reach.

• Company size and growth potential.

In addition to this recognition from Training Industry, Inc., Learn on Demand Systems was recently recognized by G2 as “Easiest Admin” and “High Performer” based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and ratings from real users on G2.com, Inc. The company also achieved the highest Net Promoter Score for the Virtual IT Labs category.

