Important Notice about Court Operations During Phase IV Odyssey Roll Out in the Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, and Washington Trial Courts

Due to the Phase IV Odyssey rollout scheduled to begin on Monday, February 1st, the Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, and Washington trial courts will hold only emergency hearings from Monday, February 1st to Friday, February 5th.

Court users should know that during this week:

Units will only hold emergency hearings. This includes criminal lodgings, relief from abuse cases, stalking cases, juvenile emergency custodial orders and mental health emergencies.

Judges from other units or retired judges may sit on these emergency hearings remotely.

Any non-emergency hearings currently scheduled for this period will be rescheduled.

Individuals can still call or email the courts, though some calls may be directed to the Information Center first.

Individuals can still submit filings to JUD inboxes, deposit paperwork at the courts’ drop boxes and pick up court forms at court entrances. All court filings will be appropriately date stamped with the date of filing, however, due to the Odyssey roll out, non-emergency filings may not be addressed immediately.

The Phase IV roll out encompasses staff and courts from ten buildings across seven counties. Court staff, finance staff, and RIS staff will be managing data conversion, performing manual data entry, and scanning paper files into Odyssey. This dedicated time is essential to ensure a successful transition onto the new case management system. We appreciate your patience and consideration during this time.

Read the full memo: