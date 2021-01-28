Derby Barracks/Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/26/21, approx. 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 535 Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury, VT

NATURE: Death investigation

VICTIM: William Henchey

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date at time, VSP Derby Troopers and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to a report of an unresponsive male on a trail at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The victim had been pronounced deceased after resuscitative efforts by EMS prior to the arrival of troopers.

The investigation revealed the victim had suffered a medical event while out on a cross country trail and became unresponsive. The victim was located shortly thereafter by a passerby, who initiated CPR and contacted emergency services. Resuscitative efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased.

This death is not considered to be suspicious.