Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,707 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 21A500294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch                         

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/26/21, approx. 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 535 Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury, VT

NATURE: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: William Henchey

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date at time, VSP Derby Troopers and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to a report of an unresponsive male on a trail at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.  The victim had been pronounced deceased after resuscitative efforts by EMS prior to the arrival of troopers.

 

The investigation revealed the victim had suffered a medical event while out on a cross country trail and became unresponsive.  The victim was located shortly thereafter by a passerby, who initiated CPR and contacted emergency services.  Resuscitative efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased.

 

This death is not considered to be suspicious.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.