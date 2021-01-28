Derby Barracks/Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500294
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/26/21, approx. 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 535 Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury, VT
NATURE: Death investigation
VICTIM: William Henchey
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date at time, VSP Derby Troopers and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to a report of an unresponsive male on a trail at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The victim had been pronounced deceased after resuscitative efforts by EMS prior to the arrival of troopers.
The investigation revealed the victim had suffered a medical event while out on a cross country trail and became unresponsive. The victim was located shortly thereafter by a passerby, who initiated CPR and contacted emergency services. Resuscitative efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased.
This death is not considered to be suspicious.