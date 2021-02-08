TruVideo Increases Sales Appointment Set Rate by 52% for Walser Automotive Group Over the Past Year
TruVideo released a case study illustrating a 52% increase in set appointments for Walser Automotive Group.
What does the new showroom of the future look like when your traffic is 90% digital, and people are not walking through the front door? A video strategy is our top priority.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new case study released by TruVideo shows how the Walser Automotive Group of 17 stores in Minneapolis boosted their sales appointment set rates, contacts, and engagement rates all by focusing on their digital strategy. Walser understood car buyers’ needs in this digital age and implemented TruVideo’s TruSales platform into their Minnesota stores in 2020. The results have been astounding. This led to one of their stores ranking #1 in retail sales in their district. Walser then implemented TruVideo to all their stores, and in less than a year, increased their appointment set rate by 11 points. Video is their focus. It’s their top priority to hit 100% video to lead with quality videos that give that personal touch.
— Ashley Cavazos - Sr. Manager, Digital Sales Performance
Read Full Case Study Here: https://truvideo.com/case-studies/walser-trusales-case-study/
TruSales enabled the Walser sales teams to send personalized walkaround videos of vehicles to customers. With the TruSales platform, their dealerships were able to establish a relationship with a potential buyer before they even stepped foot onto the lot by virtually responding to leads with a detailed video of the exact car they were interested in buying. With new safety protocols, it is more important than ever to maintain social distance and conduct more of the car buying process remotely. Video has been proven to improve appointment set rates, increase show rates, and ultimately affect sales conversion rates in a positive way. Through consistent use of video in the sales process, dealers have seen a 40% improvement in their leads-to-sales ratio.
The case study reviewed 5 areas where Walser saw an increase in performance. Read the full case study for additional details.
-Buick GMC Bloomington became the #1 Buick GMC dealer in Minnesota in 2020.
-Three stores doubled their appointment set rate during the past year (Walser Nissan Coon Rapids, Walser Subaru Burnsville, and Walser St. Paul Subaru) and are sending 70%+ videos to leads.
“What does the new showroom of the future look like when your traffic is 90% digital, and people are not walking through the front door? At Walser, that’s what we strive to solve. Our customers are digital, and we’re in a time right now where they want to do everything remotely. What we like about TruVideo is that the app is dependable, unlike other apps I've worked with in the past. TruVideo’s functionality is just right and easy to use. Plus, the reporting features are beneficial from a manager and enterprise level.”
Ashley Cavazos
Sr. Manager, Digital Sales Performance
About TruVideo:
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo.
For more information visit https://truvideo.com/
About Walser:
Walser Automotive Group has been family owned and operated in Minnesota for over 60 years where they pioneered their “Best Price First” philosophy. Walser offers the lowest price they can on every vehicle from the start with no hassle or haggle required. Walser invests in organizations, initiatives, and causes that support people in the communities where they live and work. Walser Automotive Group donates 5% of pretax earnings to the Walser Foundation and is a proud member of the Minnesota Keystone Program.
For more information visit https://www.walser.com/
April Rain
TruVideo
+1 781-819-0125
marketing@truvideo.com
