Judge Pietrykowski Joins Oral Argument

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Mark Pietrykowski served as visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral argument in a case involving whether a no-contest plea prohibited a prosecutor from filing later murder charges after the shooting victim died years later.

Judge Pietrykowski sat in place of Justice Michael Donnelly, who recused himself from State of Ohio v. Abdul S. Azeen, Case No. 2020-0143.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

“It’s a great honor to be asked and to sit on the Court,” Judge Pietrykowski said. “I want to thank the chief justice and all the justices for allowing me to experience first-hand the workings of the Court.”

“I have served several times and each time has been rewarding and educational. The experience has helped me immensely in my duties as an appellate judge.” Judge Pietrykowski last sat for oral arguments on Nov. 21, 2017. He has served on the Sixth District since 1998. Prior to the bench, Judge Pietrykowski served as vice mayor and on the Toledo City Council and Board of Lucas County Commissioners.

Judge Pietrykowski received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from Ohio Northern University School of Law.

The Sixth District serves Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties and hears cases from county, municipal, and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo, and quo warranto.