Maine Grains, Inc. of Skowhegan, Maine is recalling 2,000 pounds of Organic Yellow Peas sold between 10.17.2019 and 11.1.2020 because it may contain undeclared soybeans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Maine Grains Organic Yellow Peas were distributed in the Northeastern United States and to online customers who ordered through mainegrains.com. The majority of the product went to NYC.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Maine Grains is working with FDA officials on the recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that organic soybeans of very similar size, shape and color to organic yellow peas were mistakenly shipped by a farmer supplier to Maine Grains, Inc. and were used to fulfill orders of organic yellow peas.

Retail bags are packaged in clear cellophane 1 lb bags and sold individually labelled as Maine Grains “Crop Rotation Organic Yellow Peas” bearing a lot number on a white sticker on the back of the bag ending in 3YP19. Customers may have purchased this product re-packaged under the GrowNYC brand label.

Maine Grains Organic Yellow Peas were also packed in 25 lb bulk bags labelled with Maine Grains, Inc., with contact information for the company in Skowhegan, ME and bearing a lot code on a small white sticker ending in 3YP19.

Consumers who have purchased Maine Grains Organic Yellow Peas between the dates of 10.17.2019 and 11.1.2020 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1.207.474.8001, M-F 8-4 pm.