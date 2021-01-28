Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,711 in the last 365 days.

Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Honor Newest Inductees at 38th Anniversary Induction Ceremony

Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Honor Newest Inductees at 38th Anniversary Induction Ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Commission on the Status of Women will celebrate the 38th anniversary of the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony to honor the 2020 inductees. The Florida Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Florida women who, through their lives and work, made significant contributions to the lives of all citizens in Florida.

When: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 5:30 p.m. EST

Where: Streaming online. Visit fcsw.net for details.

Speakers:
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette M. Nuñez
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady
Commissioner Rita Barreto, Chair, Florida Commission on the Status of Women
Commissioner Maruchi Azorin, Chair, Florida Women’s Hall of Fame

Inductees:
Alice Scott Abbott, Bunnell
Alma Lee Loy, Vero Beach
E. Thelma Waters, Indiantown

Kelly S Sciba
Florida Commission on the Status of Women
+1 850-559-1923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Honor Newest Inductees at 38th Anniversary Induction Ceremony

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.