Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Honor Newest Inductees at 38th Anniversary Induction Ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, January 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Commission on the Status of Women will celebrate the 38th anniversary of the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony to honor the 2020 inductees. The Florida Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Florida women who, through their lives and work, made significant contributions to the lives of all citizens in Florida.When: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 5:30 p.m. ESTWhere: Streaming online . Visit fcsw.net for details.Speakers:Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette M. NuñezFlorida Attorney General Ashley MoodyFlorida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy PatronisFlorida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki FriedFlorida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles CanadyCommissioner Rita Barreto, Chair, Florida Commission on the Status of WomenCommissioner Maruchi Azorin, Chair, Florida Women’s Hall of FameInductees:Alice Scott Abbott, BunnellAlma Lee Loy, Vero BeachE. Thelma Waters, Indiantown