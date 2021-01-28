Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Honor Newest Inductees at 38th Anniversary Induction Ceremony
Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Honor Newest Inductees at 38th Anniversary Induction CeremonyTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Commission on the Status of Women will celebrate the 38th anniversary of the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony to honor the 2020 inductees. The Florida Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Florida women who, through their lives and work, made significant contributions to the lives of all citizens in Florida.
When: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 5:30 p.m. EST
Where: Streaming online. Visit fcsw.net for details.
Speakers:
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette M. Nuñez
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady
Commissioner Rita Barreto, Chair, Florida Commission on the Status of Women
Commissioner Maruchi Azorin, Chair, Florida Women’s Hall of Fame
Inductees:
Alice Scott Abbott, Bunnell
Alma Lee Loy, Vero Beach
E. Thelma Waters, Indiantown
