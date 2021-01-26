Inside the Chamber – Episode 2

Promises made, promises kept. This is the year of standing up for our firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers. Today we took the first step and passed a bill out of subcommittee unanimously. Watch the video below. ⬇️ #ialegis @IAHouseGOP @IPFF2
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.