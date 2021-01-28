A Virtual Experience with Isabel Wilkerson, Author of Oprah's New Book Club Pick "Caste"
St. Philip’s School and Community Center will host its 21st Annual Destiny Award Luncheon as a Virtual Experience on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Student showcase will begin at 10:30am, immediately followed by the luncheon at 11:30am.
This year, St. Philip’s School and Community Center celebrates 75 Years of Wondrous Works. The Destiny Award Luncheon itself is deemed one of those wondrous works. Over the past 20 years, this signature event has raised over $4 million to support the organization’s vital educational and social service programs. The Destiny luncheon has featured incredible scholars, athletes, and celebrities as keynote speakers and in moderated conversations.
Isabel Wilkerson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, is the author of The New York Times bestsellers, The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents . Wilkerson is a gifted storyteller, captivating audiences with the universal human story of migration and reinvention, as well as the unseen hierarchies that have divided us as a nation. She has become an impassioned voice for demonstrating how history can help us understand ourselves, our country and our current era of upheaval.
In her writing, Wilkerson brings the invisible and the marginalized into the light and into our hearts. In her lectures, she explores with authority the need to reconcile America’s karmic racial inheritance — a notion she has expressed in her widely-shared Op-Ed essays in The New York Times. She captivates audiences with the universal story of migration and the enduring search for the American dream, the origins of our shared commonality. She draws a direct link between the leaderless revolution known as the Great Migration and the protest movements for social justice today.
St. Philip’s is excited and honored to have Lisa and Clay Cooley as Co-Chairs for our 21st Destiny Award luncheon. Lisa and Clay are active philanthropists, investing their time and resources to support dozens of nonprofit organizations, with a particular passion for organizations that positively impact children.
The Destiny Award has been given to 58 local organizations and individuals for their leadership and work bridging relationships between diverse communities. Tom Joyner will receive the 2020 Mona & David Munson Humanitarian Award in recognition of his significant contributions through the Tom Joyner Foundation. This foundation helps historically black schools and universities by assisting with endowment, student scholarship, and building enhancements.
All funds raised from the luncheon will directly benefit services promoting Christian education, senior services, hunger, and youth engagement.
About St. Philip’s School & Community Center
St. Philip’s School & Community Center is a private Christian school in southern Dallas serving approximately 200 students in grades PK2 through 6th grade (ages 2–12), and a multi-faceted community center, providing numerous athletic, educational, and social services to over 4,000 children, youth, and adults annually.
