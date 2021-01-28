Sulpetro Inc. and Knoema Form Data Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sulpetro Inc. is excited to announce a new data partnership with Knoema, the premier data platform that makes the world’s data discoverable and usable, to provide alternative data insights.
This partnership builds on Sulpetro’s comprehensive natural gas liquids (LPG/NGL/HGL) dataset to construct interactive visualizations to facilitate NGL market research and analysis for Canadian and U.S. markets. Sulpetro’s data, pulled from Federal, State (U.S.), Provincial (Canada) government agencies, oil & gas think-tanks, financials, and other paid-proprietary sources, provides the most comprehensive NGL dataset available.
The latest insights from this data partnership include a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Plant Overview for Texas, the leader in refinery LPG production in the U.S.
This visualization is just the start of what is sure to be a long and fruitful partnership.
Given the turmoil experienced within the conventional energy sector throughout 2020, many industry publications have released alternative reports and revised forecasts. Knoema’s Energy Industry Data Brief - a collection of the most popular and often used publications in the energy sector from open and alternative sources - allows companies to crosscheck their baselines rapidly. The latest edition includes new LPG data coverage from Sulpetro.
“We’re pleased to offer Sulpetro’s industry-leading natural gas liquids data on the Knoema platform,” said Charles Poliacof, CEO of Knoema. “More than ten million visitors come to Knoema each year searching for the data necessary to make the most informed business decisions. We’re looking forward to increasing the visibility of Sulpetro’s NGL data within our community and beyond.”
Knoema, an Eldridge business, is the most comprehensive source of global decision-making data in the world. Their tools allow individuals and organizations to discover, visualize, model, and present their data and the world’s data to facilitate better decisions and better outcomes.
Sulpetro is a data firm specializing in NGL market intelligence and analytics company operating since 1983, producing the Natural-Gas-Liquids (NGL) Supply Yearbook and the Liquids-Petroleum-Gas (LPG) Almanac. Together their team brings more than 50 years of oil and gas experience and market intelligence to their clients.
Contact:
Christopher Nendsa, P. Eng, MBA
VP, Business Development
(403) 233-9337
cnendsa@sulpetro.com
Sulpetro
600, 600 - 6th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
T2P 0S5
Charlotte Kingsford
