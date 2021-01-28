How to Get the Most out of Disruptive Technologies: Top Tips from Moneypenny

Pete Hanlon, CTO at Moneypenny the leading provider of outsourced calls, live chat and digital communications

Pete Hanlon CTO at Moneypenny has put together the following tips to enable business leaders to get the most out of disruptive technology:

Be ahead of the game. Look out for tech that will be big in the future. For example, we had already seen a rise in Live Chat before the pandemic, but the use of it has been accelerated.” — Pete Hanlon, CTO at Moneypenny