Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,701 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District Fire Captain

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District Fire Captain W. Chris Mertz.

“Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Fire Captain Mertz. Fire Captain Mertz devoted his life to protecting his fellow Californians and his tremendous bravery, dedication and sacrifice will not be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Fire Captain Mertz, 54, died January 20 from complications related to COVID-19. He was a 30-year veteran of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. He previously served with the U.S. Forest Service and Federal Fire Department in San Diego.

Fire Captain Mertz is survived by his wife; son, a firefighter with CAL FIRE; two daughters; and parents.

In honor of Fire Captain Mertz, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District Fire Captain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.