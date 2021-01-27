Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Equitable Vaccine Rollout, Policy Support Key to Financial Stability

Equitable Vaccine Rollout, Policy Support Key to Financial Stability

January 27, 2021

Many things can happen within the global financial system to disrupt financial stability, and the pandemic is testing most of them. Fabio Natalucci heads the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report, which analyses trends in the world economy and looks for potential vulnerabilities. The latest update identifies the uneven distribution of vaccines across the globe as one of those vulnerabilities, especially for frontier market economies. In this podcast, Natalucci says while the vaccine rollout has boosted hopes of a recovery this year, there are still difficult times ahead. Transcript

Fabio Natalucci is Deputy Director in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

