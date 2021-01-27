Claimatic expands team with new White Glove Leader
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claimatic, the insurance industry leading intelligent claims automation SaaS, announces that Liz Simmons has joined the firm as Vice President of Customer Success and Operations. In this role, Liz will partner with customers to design customer-centric service models and solutions. Liz previously held roles at Rackspace both in Transformation Management, focusing on enterprise-wide go-to-market strategy and implementation, and in Customer Success, developing white-glove service frameworks to support security conscious, large enterprise organizations. As a former business owner, her entrepreneurial background lends a results-oriented approach to every interaction.
Larry Cochran, CEO of Claimatic, comments, “It’s critical for every InsurTech company to have client-facing executives with enterprise-level gravitas, coupled with the world class experience they expect to receive. We are so excited to have Liz join the team because she has proven success from her years at Rackspace Technology and personally managing their largest, most complex global account.”
“The insurance industry is in the middle of major modernization to their legacy platforms in order to leverage new AI and ML tools,” Liz said. “Helping business and IT stakeholders come together in support of realistic transformation goals that truly drive the business forward is where I like to play. Claimatic is well-positioned to take advantage of this change via its market-leading intelligent decisioning engine. It’s a game changer!”
About Claimatic: Claimatic is a patent-pending, cloud-based, SaaS technology that streamlines and automates claims distribution to optimal resources based on real-time, dynamic data. Claimatic seamlessly integrates with your existing claims and human resource systems as a plug-in to intelligently and dynamically distribute claims, instantly and consistently. Unlike most claims systems, Claimatic provides powerful predictive analytical tools using historical data allowing for continuous improvement of claims distribution and management. For more information visit http://www.claimatic.com.
