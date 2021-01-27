Astadia Partners with Infinite Corporation

Move IBM System I applications and databases to the Cloud -- Astadia offers all options for clients moving IBM midrange applications to the Cloud

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astadia and Infinite Corporation announce a partnership to assist clients currently operating large Enterprise Applications and Databases on IBM System I (NYSE:IBM) midrange computers to migrate to the Cloud Platform of their choice. This includes the original AS/400 family of midrange systems. In today’s environment, many organizations have a “Cloud First” strategy for deploying business applications. Since most of the important business applications reside on midrange and mainframe systems, moving these applications and databases to the Cloud requires expert skills and technology. Astadia’s partnership with Infinite Corporation offers midrange clients a Replatforming option, whereby applications and databases written in RPG and COBOL can be moved to Windows and Linux, recompiled, and operated in the AWS, Azure and Google Cloud platforms.

“With the wave of Cloud computing, organizations are rapidly moving their applications and databases. The Cloud enables incredible software innovation and developer productivity, while only charging the client for the resources they consume” said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia.

“Infinite Corporation brings their Infinite i platform to the partnership. The Infinite i platform offers clients the opportunity to move RPG and COBOL applications to the Cloud platform of their choice. By using Infinite i as the platform, clients can Replatform IBM System I applications and databases by simply recompiling the programs in the Cloud” said Mr.Silk.

“Astadia brings the perfect balance of skillsets and relationships to the Infinite Partner Program. Their project management and development teams have deep experience in migrating legacy applications with many of the same global Cloud providers which are currently providing Infinite technology. The extension of support, training and joint marketing to the Astadia team was a very easy and natural decision”, said Bruce Acacio, CEO, Infinite Corporation. “The amazingly fast adoption of the Cloud with the concurrent decline of the IBM I on-premise market has meant dynamic growth for Infinite. Expanding our capabilities through highly skilled partners is critical to meeting demand”, continued Mr. Acacio.

For more details, take advantage of Astadia’s FREE Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Guide series, where we assist our clients as they plan and move into a safe and secure, high performance, cloud environment. This series covers IBM (NYSE:IBM) and UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) mainframes, and all popular target Cloud Platforms.

In these Mainframe-to-Cloud Migration Guides, readers will explore 20 pages of:

Why migrate mainframe applications & databases to the Cloud?

The challenges associated with mainframe modernization

Detailed diagrams of mainframe software mappings to the popular Cloud Platforms

Programming languages & database translation tables

The Mainframe-to-Cloud Guide series is FREE, and may be downloaded.

Click on this link (https://www.astadia.com/whitepapers) to view the Astadia Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Guide Series.

About Infinite Corporation

Infinite Corporation is a global Software and Services provider. The company enjoys over 100,000 installations in 56 countries. Infinite operates from offices on 4 continents. Its expertise is represented in several practice areas. These include legacy applications migration, the implementation of enterprise scale database architecture and the Cloud-based deployment of business applications. Infinite Corporation operates from Headquarters offices in Orange County, California, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Madrid, Spain and regional offices worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.infinitecorporation.com

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe modernization consulting and systems integration boutique. A worldwide IT consulting firm, we specialize in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. In fact, we were recently named Microsoft’s Mainframe-to-Azure partner of the year. Clients select Astadia for the following reasons: mainframe to cloud market focus, 28 years of mainframe experience, and hybrid READI methodology. Upon project completion, customers often select Astadia to manage their cloud environment as well. We have successfully completed over 200 mainframe modernization projects and are recognized industrywide as the mainframe to cloud experts.