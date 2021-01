Financial Feasibility Study Report - USDA - Wert-Berater, LLC

USDA Feasibility Study Consultants - Call US Now at 1.888.661.4449 - Nationwide USDA Feasibility Study Consultants - Call US Now at 1.888.661.4449 - Feasibility Studies Nationwide

The following may be used as a guide for the preparation of financial feasibility reports as required for Rural Development financed facilities. The guide contains minimal requirements and the report writer is expected to fully disclose and analyze all significant factors which will likely have a favorable or adverse effect on the financial success of the proposed facility.A Need for the facility.B Existing facilities.Explain current capacities, rates or usage, activities, suitability for continued use, alternate usage, deficiencies in services, staffing, physical conditions, and any other pertinent information.C Proposed facility.1 Description of construction and renovation by component parts including the capacity of each component part and physical limiting factors.2 Explain and document the need for the facility. Include comments regarding the following:a Service areab Population trendsc Similar facilities and services in the aread Usage trendse Community supportf Regulatory agency approvalg Economy in the service areah Analysis of staff and consultantsD Financial information.1 Explain all assumptions underlying the expected demand, use, and projections of financial data, such as:a Changes in usageb All income and expensec Rate structured Allowance for uncollectible accountse Depreciation life and methodf Description of long-term debts2 Financial statements. The following financial statements must be prepared reflecting five years projections:a Balance sheet for all fundsb Statement of income and expensec Statement of cash flow (cash receipts and disbursements)d Comparison data for facilities in service area (latest yearonly)