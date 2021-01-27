Celebrity Makeup Artist Keira Karlin Creates Vegan Custom Makeup and Skincare Brand Blende as seen on Dr. OZ
Blende is an inclusive custom, vegan makeup brand offering full line of custom makeup, owner Celebrity Makeup Artist, Keira Karlin Recently on The Dr. Oz Show.WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blende is an all-inclusive vegan makeup brand that offers a wide selection of handcrafted makeup customized to each woman's unique skin tone, eye color, and hair color, as well as their personal preferences. Created by Celebrity Makeup Artist, Keira Karlin, so that every woman can have perfectly matched makeup. The talented makeup artists at Blende can even take any discontinued color from other makeup lines and color match it. And because they keep a Custom Color Profile for each client in their files, women can have their custom-created makeup remade anytime they want.
Blende believes that every woman is unique and deserves makeup that is just as special and created for her individual beauty. To this end, Blende custom formulates the following products:
• Foundation
• Concealer
• Lipstick
• Lip gloss
• Blush
• Contour
• Bronzer
• Eyeshadow
• Highlighters and more…
Blende is also a responsible brand. It offers vegan makeup made with the finest pure pigments combined with all the natural ingredients that do the most for women's skin without harming animals or the planet. Blende's offerings are not only vegan but also gluten-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.
Blende is Now Offering Virtual Private Makeup Lessons
As recently seen on the Dr. Oz show and on the Dr. Oz website, Karlin is leading the way in Virtual Makeup lessons. Women can now learn how to create the looks they want, tips and tricks from the comfort of their own homes by taking a virtual makeup lesson from Celebrity Makeup Artist and Blende Owner Keira Karlin. Whether it be lessons on how to do a smoky eye according to their specific eye shape or how to properly contour their face, the virtual private makeup lesson can be customized to exactly what women would like to learn. First Karlin can custom blend makeup, via zoom, that may be missing from her clients makeup drawer. Then during a 45-minute Zoom private lesson she covers all the tips and tricks from 28 years in the TV makeup business.
Women looking for a virtual private makeup lesson from Keira Karlin can schedule their appointment online by visiting https://www.blendebeauty.com/blende-custom-beauty-products/virtual-private-makeup-lesson
About Blende:
Blende is a vegan makeup and skincare brand created by celebrity makeup artist Keira Karlin. Blende offers a full line of pure vegan custom makeup products to help each woman address and enhance their unique beauty. Blende also offers professional makeup applications, makeup lessons, makeup parties, bridal makeup, custom facials, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, hydrofacials, and luxurious natural skincare.
