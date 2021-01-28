Veteran ER Doctor Launches myURGENCYMD to Provide 24/7 Telemedicine Services to Individuals, Families & Students

Dr. Dorsha James launched her telemedicine company, myURGENCYMD, to give everyone access to affordable health care services

Dr. Dorsha James launched telemedicine company, my URGENCY MD, to help others receive easy and affordable non-emergency health services.

myURGENCYMD provides patients with the ability to see a doctor from the comforts of home, bypassing doctor’s offices and waiting rooms and without the large hospital bill.” — Dr. Dorsha James

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dorsha James, MD wants everyone to have access to doctors when they need them. To help accomplish her goal, she launched the telemedicine company myURGENCYMD. myURGENCYMD provides its members access to caring board-certified physicians in their area 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via phone, video, or email. Individuals can easily request a virtual consultation for treating conditions such as cold and flu symptoms, sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, some STDs, urinary tract infections, and many other non-emergency illnesses. These services are easy to utilize, affordable, and convenient with physicians “on-call” in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. At a time when the general public is encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing to decrease the risk of contracting the coronavirus, being able to speak to a physician without having to leave home is invaluable. Membership can be obtained by visiting www.myURGENCYMD.com.

As a 15-year veteran emergency medicine physician in the ever-growing city of Nashville, TN, Dr. Dorsha has seen what happens when people come to the hospital for non-life-threatening issues. “Unfortunately for some, the ER is the only place they can receive their care but ER’s are often overcrowded with extended wait times. myURGENCYMD provides patients with the ability to see a doctor from the comforts of home, bypassing doctor’s offices and waiting rooms and without the large hospital bill,” said Dr. Dorsha.

For those without health insurance, telemedicine is a good option until they can obtain coverage and for those with insurance, telemedicine is a great supplemental service for companies that don’t offer it as part of their coverage. Anyone can become a member and telemedicine allows anyone with smart phone access to non-emergency health services for a total cost of $24.95 a month or less than $300 a year. Another perk is one membership can be utilized by a household of up to seven people. The service is unlimited so members can schedule appointments as needed. It has no co-pays or additional fees and has a Spanish experience for those who need it.

In late 2020, myURGENCYMD created an initiative that specifically targets HBCUs and other colleges and universities that want to be able to provide health services to students around the clock. Tennessee State University, in Nashville, Tennessee, was the first to partner with the organization and provides myURGENCYMD’s services to its more than 7,000 students free of charge. This is especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic as colleges and universities across the United States saw a significant increase in the number of students taking on-line courses making it difficult for them to utilize services provided by student health centers located on campus.

myURGENCYMD also provides mental health services. Many factors have caused an increase in depression and anxiety making access to mental health care imperative. A myURGENCYMD membership includes unlimited access to a Master’s Level Therapist and members also have a 100% guaranteed follow-up with their original therapist.

To learn more about how to protect individuals and families with telemedicine, visit www.myURGENCYMD.com.

MyURGENCYMD Affordable Heath Services for Everyone