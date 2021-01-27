Industry innovators find partners in Air Force

By Idella Yamben, PHD., business development consultant for Center for Technology Commercialization

As the speed of technology increases, the Air Force sees existing small businesses as critical innovation partners who can provide new or existing approaches that can be adapted or integrated into the market. What does this mean for Wisconsin manufacturing and supply chain networks? This could mean new funding to explore how to adapt working technology or process to the needs of the Air Force locally and beyond. The Air Force has overhauled the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program with open topics inviting companies to pitch solutions towards a broad range of challenges from cybersecurity to health and wellness. This broad range of challenges presents tremendous innovation opportunities for manufacturers participating in the Department of Defense supply chain.

With the support of WEDC, the Center for Technology Commercialization can help you navigate funding opportunities with two programs launching this February designed to help you understand the ‘color of money’ across Air Force innovation funding; strategic approaches to vetting and submitting a project; and networking to improve a competitive submission.

Important dates and deadlines: