2025 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards showcase Wisconsin’s global connections

Winners include The DeLong Company, Mercury Marine, and Hydro-Thermal Corporation

MADISON, WI. OCT. 21, 2025 – Gov. Tony Evers today announced The DeLong Company of Clinton, Mercury Marine of Fond du Lac, and Hydro-Thermal Corporation of Waukesha as the winners of the 2025 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards. These awards recognize Wisconsin businesses and organizations for their success in growing exports and advancing the state’s reputation in international markets.

The awards were presented by Sam Rikkers, Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), at the awards ceremony in Madison.

“Wisconsin’s reputation as a center of global excellence in areas ranging from manufacturing to agriculture to technology depends on innovative businesses like these,” said Rikkers. “Through their dedication to global markets, they are showcasing the expertise, resilience, and quality that our state offers the world.”

The DeLong Company

A sixth-generation, family-owned agricultural enterprise headquartered in Clinton, Wisconsin, The DeLong Company has evolved into a leading provider of grain, seed, and agronomy services, serving both domestic and international markets with distinction. The company is the top containerized agricultural exporter in the United States—a testament to its innovation, resilience, and commitment to excellence.

In 2023, DeLong reached a new milestone with the launch of the Agricultural Maritime Export Facility in Milwaukee—the first of its kind on the Great Lakes. This cutting-edge facility can load full vessels of feedstuffs at a rate of up to 10,000 metric tons per day, dramatically expanding global trade opportunities for Wisconsin agriculture.

DeLong’s export reach spans Europe, North Africa, and the Mediterranean, with shipments that include soybeans, corn, wheat, and other essential agricultural commodities.

Beyond its commercial achievements, DeLong is a leader in sustainability. Through its Grown Climate Smart Program, the company empowers farmers to adopt environmentally responsible practices such as reduced tillage and cover cropping—advancing a more sustainable future for agriculture and the planet.

The DeLong Company has also made strategic use of WEDC’s International Market Access Grant (IMAG) program, leveraging state resources to drive forward a variety of impactful projects across Wisconsin.

“Any recognition we receive starts with our people. I’m proud of the hardworking, talented team we have here; across every site and role. Their dedication, problem-solving, and day-in, day-out consistency are what make success possible,” said Chris DeLong, president of The DeLong Company.

Mercury Marine

A global leader in marine propulsion systems with headquarters in Fond du Lac, Mercury Marine is now the global leader of marine propulsion systems around the world and a manufacturer of outboard motors, sterndrives, inboard engines, and a wide array of marine accessories. Mercury is the only U.S. outboard engine manufacturer.

The company employs more than 4,500 people worldwide, with more than 3,000 of those in Wisconsin. Its economic impact is equally impressive, contributing an estimated $5.4 billion annually to the Fond du La community through direct and indirect activity.

Mercury Marine is celebrated not only for its engineering excellence, but also for its forward-thinking approach to sustainability and innovation. The company has been a pioneer in gas and electric propulsion systems and has made significant investments in energy-efficient manufacturing—helping to shape the future of recreational boating.

Mercury Marine previously received this award in 2006, underscoring its long-standing excellence and continued leadership in Wisconsin exports.

“We are honored to receive the 2025 Governor’s Export Achievement Award,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “Wisconsin has been our home since 1939, and we are committed to continuing to grow in the state and strengthen our global presence by delivering innovative, high-quality marine products that showcase the talent and craftsmanship of our Wisconsin workforce.”

Hydro-Thermal Corporation

Founded in 1934, Waukesha-based Hydro-Thermal has spent over 90 years pioneering innovative heating solutions for a wide range of industries—including food and beverage, pulp and paper, renewable fuels, wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing.

At the heart of its technology is the Hydroheater, which delivers precise, efficient, and reliable temperature control by mixing steam directly into process fluids. This method achieves 100% thermal efficiency and can reduce energy consumption by 20 to 25%, making it a transformative solution for industrial heating.

With installations in over 90 countries and representation on six continents, Hydro-Thermal combines global reach with local service. Its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as one of Wisconsin’s most forward-thinking manufacturers.

Hydro-Thermal has actively engaged with WEDC’s IMAG program and has participated in trade missions to Germany, Poland, and Australia. In 2015, the company also completed the ExporTech program, further strengthening its global strategy.

Hydro-Thermal was previously honored with this award in 2016, and earlier, in 2011, received recognition as a small manufacturer when the award featured separate categories.

“We are greatly honored to receive the Governor’s Export Achievement Award. Through the focus and dedication of the entire team, international efforts contribute to our general sales strategic growth plan, commitment to grow the brand and extension of our reach to the international market through exporting. To that end, we formed a global network with more than 30 international channel partners helping us service 95 countries. This recognition underscores the support that WEDC has provided to us throughout the years and contributes to our success,” said Jim Zaiser, president and CEO of Hydro-Thermal.

Many successful exporters and award winners have used programs from WEDC to increase their overseas sales. WEDC offers ExporTech™, an export acceleration program developed in partnership with the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP), and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center (MOC). WEDC also offers trade ventures and missions as well as grants such as IMAG for export initiatives.

For more information on WEDC’s exporting programs and services, visit our Export from Wisconsin page.