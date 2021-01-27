Zero Turn Mowers Market to Reach USD 4.37 billion by 2027; Rising Interest in Landscaping Activities in Urban Areas to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Zero Turn Mowers Market Report: Lastec, Weibang, Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., Fiskars, Stanley Black & Decker, Generac Holdings Inc., Schiller Grounds Care (Bob-Cat), BigDog Mower, Bad Boy Mowers, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (STIGA SpA) (United Kingdom), Textron Inc., Briggs & Stratton, LLC., MTD Products Inc., The Toro Company, Wright, Swisher, Greenworks Tools, Alamo Group, Country Clipper, Brute manufacturers, Black + Decker, Bobcat Company, American Lawn Mower Co.. Altoz, Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Ariens Company, Husqvarna Group (Sweden), Deere & Company

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero turn mowers market size is projected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The emergence of electric lawn mowers will open a new growth dimension for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “ Zero Turn Mowers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Less than 50 Inches, 50-60 Inches and More than 60 Inches), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Electric mowers offer a sustainable and fuel-efficient alternative to conventional mowers that require gas to operate. With consumers becoming more environmentally conscious of late, the demand for eco-friendly machines for household activities has risen enormously over the past few years. As a result, the availability of zero turn mowers powered by electricity or battery has grown as well. For example, China-based GreenWorks launched its Greenworks Lithium Z high-end, zero-turn electric mower in early 2020, featuring a heavy-duty frame, smooth controls, and a commercial fabricated deck. Similarly, Ryobi Limited, the Japanese equipment manufacturer, has developed the Ryobi 42 Inch Zero-Turn Mower. The machine is powered by lead-acid batteries and is fully-electric, having a mowing range of 3 acres with zero emissions. The development and launch of such environmentally viable mowing machines can substantially augment the prospects of this market in the foreseeable future.

The report states that the global market value was USD 2.88 billion in 2019 and provides the following:

Granular analysis of the market drivers, trends, and opportunities;

Industry-leading insights into the challenges facing the market;

Careful diagnosis of the each market segment; and

Holistic study of the regional developments & the competitive landscape of the market.





Driving Factor

Increasing Adoption of Zero Turn Mowers by Landscaping Businesses to Support Market Growth

Landscaping service businesses are witnessing booming demand around the globe owing to the rising number of medium and large commercial properties such as golf courses and sports grounds. The maintenance of such large spaces necessitates the deployment of efficient and comfortable mowing vehicles and manufacturers are meeting this requirement with increasing swiftness. For example, the Z254F zero hydrostatic turn lawn mower by Husqvarna is powered by a Kawasaki engine and has a 54-inch mowing deck, making it the perfect choice for medium-sized commercial landscaping activities. Moreover, its hydrostatic transmission system requires little maintenance and functions smoothly even in cold and damp weather. Similarly, the Snapper 460Z mower, with its all-steel frame, contour-aligned front axle, and heavy-duty, has become the ideal solution for large-scale landscaping projects. Further, the zero turn mowers market growth is also getting stoked by the rising presence of lawn mowers for backyard, small-scale landscaping. For example, Snapper’s 360Z zero-turn lawn mower series has a foot-controlled deck and contains a 21.5 HP engine, which is ideal for backyard landscape activities.

Regional Insights

Active Adoption of Advanced Mowing Equipment to Boost the Market in North America

North America is expected to have a firm grasp on the zero-turn lawn mower market share during the forecast period owing to the willing adoption of advanced mowing technologies by consumers in the region. This can be attributed to the high purchasing power in the US and Canada and wide open spaces for landscaping activities. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 1.12 billion.

Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR on account of rapid proliferation of commercial infrastructures and rising popularity of urban gardening trends in the region. In Europe, strong focus on maintaining tourist spots and landscapes is fueling the adoption of zero turn mowers in the continent.





Competitive Landscape

Launch of Novel Mowing Solutions by Key Players to Electrify Market Competition

The competitive milieu of this market is getting fired up by the introduction of innovative mowing solutions by prominent market players. These launches are enhancing the brand value of the companies and amplifying their customer reach. Besides this, entry of new players is reshaping the competition dynamics of this market.

Industry Developments:

November 2020: Husqvarna released the Z400XS zero turn mower series, the company’s premium variant of its Z400 series. The new product features enhanced seat suspension and transmission, engine upgrades, and a secondary gas tank.

Husqvarna released the Z400XS zero turn mower series, the company’s premium variant of its Z400 series. The new product features enhanced seat suspension and transmission, engine upgrades, and a secondary gas tank. September 2020: Generac Holdings’ DR Power Equipment announced the successful acquisition of the assets of Mean Green Products, LLC. The takeover will allow DR Power to enter the mowing domain as Mean Green is known for its commercial suite of zero-turn and battery-powered turf care equipment.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Zero Turn Mowers Market Report:

Lastec (United States)

Weibang (United States)

Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. (United States)

Fiskars (United States)

Stanley Black & Decker (United States)

Generac Holdings Inc. (United States)

Schiller Grounds Care (Bob-Cat) (United States)

BigDog Mower (United States)

Bad Boy Mowers (United States)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (STIGA SpA) (United Kingdom)

Textron Inc. (United States)

Briggs & Stratton, LLC. (United States)

MTD Products Inc. (United States)

The Toro Company (United States)

Wright (United States)

Swisher (United States)

Greenworks Tools (United States)

Alamo Group (United States)

Country Clipper (United States)

Brute manufacturers (United States)

Black + Decker (United States)

Bobcat Company (United States)

American Lawn Mower Co. (United States)

Altoz (United States)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Ariens Company (United States)

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

Deere & Company (United States)





