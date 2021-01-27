2021 Mother of the Year® Award Recipients Announced
Since 1935, American Mothers has held the responsibility of searching for & selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in the USWASHINGTON D.C., WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Mothers, Inc.® announced today that the following inspirational mothers have been named Mother of the Year® in their state. These mothers were chosen after a national nomination and selection process led by the organization. American Mothers, Inc. is an 86-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to recognize mothers and their positive impact in communities through the annual Mother of the Year® award.
The state honorees will represent their respective home states at the American Mothers national convention this May. One honoree will be selected as the 2021 National Mother of the Year® at this convention. Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in the country.
“Mothers are the unsung American heroes,” said Connell Branan, President of American Mothers, Inc. “Mothers work tirelessly and serve greatly, and it is an honor to recognize their impact on the lives of people around them. It is our hope that their stories will provide strength and inspiration to the nation.”
2021 Mother of the Year® Receipients
CALIFORNIA: Rev. Dr. Ronné Wingate Sims
COLORADO: Ashley Steinbach
CONNECTICUT: Monica O'Brien
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Amber Golden
DELAWARE: Melissa Hopkins
FLORIDA: Gia Tutalo-Mote
IDAHO: Pam Grove
ILLINOIS: Pamela Moses
IOWA: Sharon Donlin
KENTUCKY: Shelia Brookins
MAINE: Lynn Gierie
MARYLAND: Maria Thorpe
MINNESOTA: ReNae Murphy
MONTANA: Jean Thorgaard
NEBRASKA: Doris Feilmeier
NEVADA: Truvella Reese
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Julie King
NEW JERSEY: Dona Yasser
NEW MEXICO: Tiffany Gravelle
NEW YORK: Kimberly Davis
NORTH CAROLINA: Tara Renee Jackson
NORTH DAKOTA: Ashley Rae Klinger
OKLAHOMA: Dr. Mautra Staley Jones
PENNSYLVANIA: Heather Starr Fiedler
RHODE ISLAND: Calli Kwon
TENNESSEE: Doris Janeway
TEXAS: Deona Jo Sutterfield
VERMONT: Mary Schreindorfer
VIRGINIA: Ciara Simonson
WISCONSIN: Gwen Haynes
For more information on the State Mother of the Year® honorees please visit AmericanMothers.org. Nominations for Mother of the Year® are accepted annually, Mothers Day – September 15. For general media inquiries or to set up an interview with a State Mother of the Year®, contact Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt at news@americanmothers.org.
About American Mothers: American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization given the responsibility of searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year® from honorees representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Founded in 1931 as the Mothers Day Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation, AMI named the first Mother of the Year on behalf of the nation in 1935. Many outstanding individuals throughout America have served as officers, leaders, members and supporters of this organization such as Sarah Delano Roosevelt, J.C. Penney, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, Norman Vincent Peale, Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, Phyllis Marriott and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Today, our mission is to harness the power of maternal energy to make a positive impact in the world. For more information about the organization, visit www.americanmothers.org. Twitter and Instagram: @AmericanMothers, Facebook.com/AmericanMothers. “Mother of the Year” and the American Mothers logo are registered trademarks of American Mothers, Inc.®
Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt
American Mothers, Inc.
news@americanmothers.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn