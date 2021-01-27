2021 Mother of the Year® Award Recipients Announced

Since 1935, American Mothers has held the responsibility of searching for & selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in the US

WASHINGTON D.C., WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Mothers , Inc.announced today that the following inspirational mothers have been named Mother of the Year in their state. These mothers were chosen after a national nomination and selection process led by the organization. American Mothers, Inc. is an 86-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to recognize mothers and their positive impact in communities through the annual Mother of the Yearaward.The state honorees will represent their respective home states at the American Mothers national convention this May. One honoree will be selected as the 2021 National Mother of the Yearat this convention. Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Yearin every state, district and territory in the country.“Mothers are the unsung American heroes,” said Connell Branan, President of American Mothers, Inc. “Mothers work tirelessly and serve greatly, and it is an honor to recognize their impact on the lives of people around them. It is our hope that their stories will provide strength and inspiration to the nation.”ReceipientsCALIFORNIA: Rev. Dr. Ronné Wingate SimsCOLORADO: Ashley SteinbachCONNECTICUT: Monica O'BrienDISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Amber GoldenDELAWARE: Melissa HopkinsFLORIDA: Gia Tutalo-MoteIDAHO: Pam GroveILLINOIS: Pamela MosesIOWA: Sharon DonlinKENTUCKY: Shelia BrookinsMAINE: Lynn GierieMARYLAND: Maria ThorpeMINNESOTA: ReNae MurphyMONTANA: Jean ThorgaardNEBRASKA: Doris FeilmeierNEVADA: Truvella ReeseNEW HAMPSHIRE: Julie KingNEW JERSEY: Dona YasserNEW MEXICO: Tiffany GravelleNEW YORK: Kimberly DavisNORTH CAROLINA: Tara Renee JacksonNORTH DAKOTA: Ashley Rae KlingerOKLAHOMA: Dr. Mautra Staley JonesPENNSYLVANIA: Heather Starr FiedlerRHODE ISLAND: Calli KwonTENNESSEE: Doris JanewayTEXAS: Deona Jo SutterfieldVERMONT: Mary SchreindorferVIRGINIA: Ciara SimonsonWISCONSIN: Gwen HaynesFor more information on the State Mother of the Yearhonorees please visit AmericanMothers.org. Nominations for Mother of the Yearare accepted annually, Mothers Day – September 15. For general media inquiries or to set up an interview with a State Mother of the Year, contact Sabrina Wisher-DeWitt at news@americanmothers.org.About American Mothers: American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization given the responsibility of searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Yearfrom honorees representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Founded in 1931 as the Mothers Day Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation, AMI named the first Mother of the Year on behalf of the nation in 1935. Many outstanding individuals throughout America have served as officers, leaders, members and supporters of this organization such as Sarah Delano Roosevelt, J.C. Penney, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, Norman Vincent Peale, Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, Phyllis Marriott and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Today, our mission is to harness the power of maternal energy to make a positive impact in the world. For more information about the organization, visit www.americanmothers.org . Twitter and Instagram: @AmericanMothers, Facebook.com/AmericanMothers. “Mother of the Year” and the American Mothers logo are registered trademarks of American Mothers, Inc.