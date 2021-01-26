Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Actions on Racial Equity

"Today's executive actions demonstrate the Biden Administration's commitment to pursuing racial equity and justice in our country. These are first steps and are no replacement for legislative action, but they will start to make a difference right away in changing the trajectory of our national approach to confronting systemic racism and promoting inclusion, equality, and justice for all. I look forward to working closely with the White House as we look beyond today's executive actions toward future Congressional actions. "I am glad that one of today's executive actions addresses federal housing policies that have exacerbated the racial wealth gap in our country and been particularly harmful to African-American communities. It directs federal agencies to take steps to identify those policies and begin to develop alternatives that are more equitable and promote closing that gap. Along with other actions being signed today, it addresses a critically important area of policy that needs to be a focus for this new Administration and the Congress in the weeks and months ahead as we work to build back better from the pandemic and make real economic security more broadly accessible to the American people. "I am also pleased that President Biden is taking action to address the widespread racism and xenophobia we have seen in our country directed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by inciteful statements by former President Trump and his associates who sought to deflect blame for their mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Under this new policy, the Department of Justice will partner with Asian-American and Pacific-Islander communities to prevent harassment and hate crimes, and the Department of Health and Human Services and new COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force will consider guidance on best practices to ensure that these communities are treated with sensitivity and respect. I was proud to bring a resolution to the Floor last year condemning the xenophobia and bigotry against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has increased since the pandemic's start. We must continue to root out the evils of racism, xenophobia, and bigotry whenever they arise in our country.”