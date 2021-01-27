Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Orders on the Climate Crisis

“Today, President Biden is putting his pledge to address the climate crisis into action in his first days in office. The executive orders and memorandum he is signing will ensure that departments and agencies across the federal government will prioritize climate change in their work and that we take a whole-of-government approach to tackling this global challenge while making it a centerpiece of our foreign policy. I’m pleased the President is establishing a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council to address how the climate crisis is affecting minority and low-income communities differently and to explore ways to mitigate those disparities. In addition to those efforts aimed at reducing America's carbon pollution, today's actions return science to a central place in policymaking after years of having scientific knowledge and expertise sidelined. “If America can lead the world again in addressing the global climate crisis, we can not only prevent the worst-case outcomes predicted by climate scientists but we can also create new economic opportunities for American businesses and workers. The climate crisis represents one of the greatest threats to our nation’s interests and the wellbeing of its people The sooner we start accepting this challenge and focusing on the opportunities that will come in addressing it, the better. “House Democrats have been working for a long time on these efforts, and I am glad that we finally have partners in the White House and in the new Democratic Senate who are ready to work with us to achieve these goals. I look forward to working closely with the President and his climate team to ensure that America is doing its part to address this crisis and that we can do so in a way that advantages our economy over the long term."