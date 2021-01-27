Offense is Your Best Defense: Health & Well-being

Jan 27, 2021

By: Krystal Register, Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

With an increased interest on staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, food retailers and suppliers continue to be key partners for health and well-being in the communities they serve for employees and customers alike. During our FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, the session titled Offense is Your Best Defense focused on overall health and well-being strategy.

BUILD A STRONG OFFENSE

Prevention is the best offense. To build your own strategic playbook for health and well-being:

Visualize the entire FIELD of PLAY. Identify your KEY PLAYERS. Create OFFENSIVE POWER PLAYS.

VISUALIZE the FIELD of PLAY

How do you think about well-being? It is important to take a moment to ponder a proactive, holistic view and approach inclusive of societal, physical and emotional components. Unlock the priorities that define both your business and personal strategies for health and well-being. Leverage food for health with a purpose in the community, with employees, customers and yourself.

IDENTIFY your KEY PLAYERS

Who are your best players? Engage and empower all key players to include community collaborators, employees, loyal customers, vendor partners, health experts, associations, organizations and all available resources. You need true partnerships to win. Make sure they are familiar with the field, they know your plans and they are ready to play. It is also important for your players to know you support and believe in them.

CREATE OFFENSIVE POWER PLAYS

What are you doing to play offense? Thoughtful power plays are essential to playing a good game to boost health and well-being. A few key notes from this Midwinter session that strategically connect with people:

COMMUNITY: Help the community stay strong, healthy and well.

EMPLOYEES: Help keep everyone safe and well by making the healthy choice the easy choice.

CUSTOMERS: Help customers enjoy family meals and use the expertise of the registered dietitian to help turn personal goals into actions and success.

PERSONAL: Prioritize your own health and well-being. Commit to your strategic playbook.

Note: As sponsor of this Midwinter session, The Kellogg Company generously donated 150 servings of cereal for each attendee to the St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, Arizona. Thank you, Kellogg’s!