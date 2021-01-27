BIDDING OPEN: $160 Million Beverly Hills Villa Selling to the Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions with Hilton & Hyland

Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. A walking/jogging trail meanders the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard. Host lavish parties across 20,000-square-feet of space with large and formal gathering areas, or entertain guests for a weekend staycation at your two-story guest house. Privacy is paramount at the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles. Entertain a slice of European lifestyle with resort amenities galore including a pool with pool house and outdoor tennis court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills, California. Listed for $160 million, the property is selling Without Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland. Bidding is underway now and will close on February 2nd. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

“Not every seller has the wherewithal or risk tolerance to let the market speak,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “An opportunity like this has never existed in Beverly Hills, let alone in the ultra-luxury, United States property market. With seven days remaining to bid, there’s still time for the world’s most discerning property connoisseurs to register and become the next owner of this one-of-a-kind, incredible estate.”

Crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles, Villa Firenze encompasses more than nine pristine acres across three lots. Privacy is paramount, where, accessed by its own street, the property’s expansive gates open to an immense courtyard with space for 30 cars, surrounded by lush 40-foot-tall Canary Island palms. An entertainer’s dream, the estate is spread across 20,000-square-feet of space with large and formal gathering areas and complete with three total guest residences. Built by award-winning architect William Hablinski, Villa Firenze encompasses 13 bedrooms and 17 full, and 8 half bathrooms with marble and stone flooring, arched doorways, and multiple fireplaces.

Outdoor amenities include a walking/jogging trail meandering the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four-plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard with resort-style swimming pool, jacuzzi, pool house, and outdoor lighted tennis court.

"This one-of-a-kind escape is the finest ever offered in North Beverly Park,” stated Hilton. “There’s nothing else like it offered on the market, with everything one could ever desire—including impeccable privacy in one of the most exclusive locations in Beverly Hills.”

"To our most affluent sellers, time is the ultimate luxury. We have collaborated with Concierge Auctions on over 10 successful auctions to date, as their platform allows us to deliver sellers 100% control over the timing of the sale of their property," added Hyland. "The seller of 67 Beverly Park can hold this property forever yet is focused on making their next marquis purchase, and the predictable sale date makes that transition seamless."

Nestled between iconic Sunset Boulevard and Majestic Mulholland Drive in the hills above Los Angeles, exclusive North Beverly Park is dotted with large, gated estates. Attention to privacy and security affords residents a laid-back, yet luxurious lifestyle for notable residents such as Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Villa Firenze is adjacent to Franklin Canyon Park for hiking with gorgeous views of Los Angeles and the coast. Despite its lush, natural surroundings, the city is in close reach, with Rodeo Drive, West Hollywood, and Downtown LA only minutes from its front door. A day in Santa Monica and Venice awaits—or, when adventure calls further afield, LAX is only 14 miles away, and Van Nuys Airport just 9 miles from the estate.

Villa Firenze is available for showings daily by appointment, virtual open houses, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

