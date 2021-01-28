STARLITE PRODUCTIONS Launch; Award-Winning Model/Actress/Humanitarian, CEO Anita Mayberry, Headlines Company
A premier organization for meaningful media coverage, TV, film, blogs, podcasts, radio, magazines, events, and more! A one-stop-shop for ALL your custom needs.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bursting onto the scene from coast-to-coast with a highly anticipated new series, “Humanitarian Efforts” to be released next month, StarLite Productions strives to bring forth a new wave of human connection into the shifting “Golden Era” of media.
StarLite Productions is optimizing its positivity provider network, gaining momentum in the corporate world. Media solutions meet compassion and empathy, bringing back a spark of humanity with passion and purpose under the umbrella of Angel Air network (“Angel Air”).
CEO & President of StarLite Productions, Anita Mayberry states, “StarLite Productions is beyond thrilled and excited to excel, uplift, and expand its partners and investors to a whole other level of frequency and thinking. You’re not just a name to us. Creating strong thriving business relationships and professional partnerships to help you flourish and succeed is a main focal point of ours. We are here as an all-in-one marketing magnate, to empower and encourage all our clientele with upgraded collaborative creativity, and innovation to inspire the globe! Providing multi-media strategies, techniques, and networking platforms to bring your company’s vision and ideas to life! That extra sparkle you’ve been looking for, StarLite Productions is here to catch your audience’s attention!”
“We are excited to partner with thought-leaders in this industry that want to make a measurable difference in the world for the better.” says Nicole Wilber, Chief of Operations (“COO”) of StarLite Productions. “The combination of our diverse, award-winning platforms and forward-thinking solutions offer the market unparalleled opportunities and expansion with our company.”
About STARLITE PRODUCTIONS
Have a compelling idea and want to take it to the next level?
STARLITE PRODUCTIONS is the premier organization to work with for meaningful media coverage, passionate projects, TV, film, and more! Between blogs/vlogs, podcasts, radio, magazines, booking events, and humanitarian organizations, this is your one-stop-shop to fulfill all your custom needs.
To learn more, visit www.starliteproductions.net.
Trademark reference: Starlite Productions, LLC., and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of StarLite Productions, LLC. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Come visit Anita Mayberry as an exhibitor and Keynote Speaker online at the upcoming International Psychic & Healing Expo! You will not want to miss this one! www.virtualpsychicexpo.com
Sales & Marketing team
StarLite Productions, LLC.
sales@starliteproductions.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn