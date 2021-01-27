Jason DeSalvatore joins the Board of Directors of Family Room Entertainment (FMYR)
Family Room Entertainment addes Jason DeSalvatore to its Board of Directors as company steers in new growth direction.
I am excited ... and I look forward to prosperous times ahead ... as Mark Cheung and I will implement the Company’s business plan to capitalize on opportunities in the cannabis and hemp sector.”LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Room Entertainment Corp. (the “Company’) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jason DeSalvatore to its Board of Directors, joining Mark Cheung on that Board.
Jason is the founder and CEO of Safestarr Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Jason founded Sweet Leaf Hydroponics as a brick and mortar location for hands on access to the cannabis industry and its cultivators. He is a commercial cultivator, and is the CEO of his extract brand that is a holder of 7 Northern California Hempcon Titles for Best Cannabis Shatter and Best Topicals. Jason also has twenty years of cultivation experience. Jason is the CEO of three California based corporations with multiple state cultivation licenses combining to over 170,000 square feet of canopy space.
As the Company previously announced, Safestarr Inc. operates under the trade name of Sweet Leaf Hydroponics which markets and sells the cannabis harvest products, extraction products, topsoil, and other various “picks and shovels” equipment necessary for cannabis cultivation operations. Founded in 2010, Sweet Leaf Hydroponics was formed with a $30,000 investment in a 1,200 sq.ft. retail location in Lodi, California. Expansion has brought the business to a three-acre, freeway visible, industrial site with 5,000 sq.ft. of building space in Lodi. Under Jason’s leadership, Safestarr’s revenues for its Lodi location now exceed $2 million annually servicing and supplying the local cultivation industry. Sweet Leaf Hydroponics has an active social media presence at its own website (http://www.slhydro.com/) and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SweetLeafHydro/) and Instagram (@sweet_leaf_hydro).
“I am excited about joining the Company, and I look forward to prosperous times ahead for both the Company and its shareholders,” said Jason DeSalvatore, a Director of the Company, “as Mark Cheung and I will implement the Company’s business plan to capitalize on opportunities in the cannabis and hemp sector.”
About Family Room Entertainment Corp.
With its headquarter office located in Lake Forest, California, and founded in 1969 originally as Cobb Resources, Family Room Entertainment Corp. (the “Company”) has focused its business operations in the cannabis sector with its acquisition of Safestarr Inc., a California corporation, which operates under the trade name of Sweet Leaf Hydroponics. Through the acquired operations, the Company markets and sells equipment for cultivators, extraction products, topsoil, and other various “picks and shovels” equipment necessary for cannabis and hemp operations. The Safestarr subsidiary has an active social media presence at its own website (http://www.slhydro.com/) and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SweetLeafHydro/) and Instagram (@sweet_leaf_hydro).
Safe Harbor:
Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.
