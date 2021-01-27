NX Prenatal Expands Leading Patent Position in Exosome-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Maternal- Fetal Medicine
EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. (“NX Prenatal”) today announced that it has achieved new patent issuances in both the United States and Europe for its exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the early identification of pregnant mothers at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth. Specifically, the European Patent Office recently granted Patent No. 2939022 and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently granted Patent No. 10,877,046. In addition, the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowability relative to Patent Application No. 14/655,705. Each of these cases further expand the company’s preeminent intellectual property portfolio in this field.
NX Prenatal controls worldwide rights to a portfolio of more than three dozen pending and issued patents that feature the earliest and most comprehensive claims related to the utilization of exosomes for the detection and management of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Priority dates for the company’s issued patents date as far back as the year 2012.
Fetal-maternal cross-talk is mediated by exosomes, which actively support a number of physiological systems, including regulating the immune protection of the fetus. These exosomes are microparticles circulating in maternal blood that are shed by maternal tissues and by the syncytiotrophoblast, the main and most important cell type in the placenta that has direct contact with maternal blood. Through a series of human clinical studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals, NX Prenatal has demonstrated that the profiling of exosomal-bound proteins circulating in pregnant women provides early, first trimester markers predicting preterm birth and preeclampsia, and also provides insight into the molecular pathways associated with such outcomes and sub-types thereof.
The company’s NeXosome® Platform features novel exosomal isolation and enrichment methodologies, and methods which enable the high throughput evaluation of such exosome fractions via contemporary ‘omics platforms. This approach allows for a marked increase in signal-to-noise and reduction in contaminants, thus enabling the detection of unique signals previously unobservable in plasma from pregnant women, and at the 10-12 week time point, which has been previously unachieved.
About NX Prenatal
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work in new exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary NeXosome® platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, preeclampsia and other adverse outcomes. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com.
Investor Relations
