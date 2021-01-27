Keep America Beautiful Launches Webinar Series on Zero-Waste Communities

Keep America Beautiful Logo

New Webinar Series to Explore Journey, Definition of Zero Waste in Communities

STAMFORD, CONN., USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, announces a live webinar series that will lead exploratory conversations on adopting a zero-waste vision.

The Keep America Beautiful webinar series, “Exploring the Transition to Zero-Waste Communities,” will bring together businesses, investors, elected officials, and more, as well as Keep America Beautiful representatives to discuss their journey to zero waste and define what it means for cities, towns, and rural communities to be waste-free.

The first webinar, “Zero-Waste Communities: A Vision for the Future,” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. EST and will feature Helen Lowman, PhD, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO, as host. Lowman will be joined by panelists: Alex Helou, City of Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment Assistant Director; Jessica Rackley, National Governors Association Program Director of Environment and Energy; and Cooper Martin, National League of Cities Director of Sustainability and Solutions.

“We’re thrilled to launch this webinar series to convene different stakeholders and perspectives to understand how addressing waste offers solutions to several problems facing the planet,” said Lowman. “The panelists in the series demonstrate the integral roles and shared responsibilities that businesses, government, individuals, and organizations have in building and maintaining cleaner, healthier, and more resilient communities.”

Additional sessions include:

• March 18: “Transformative Corporate Initiatives for a Waste-Free World”

• April 8: “Consumer Behaviors & Zero Waste Communities: Inform? Enable? Incentive? Regulate?”

• April 29: “Reduce & Reuse: Innovations in Market-Based Solutions”

• May 20: “Building Community Partnerships for a Zero-Waste Approach”

Participants can sign up for one webinar session or the entire series. All webinars are free. Registration and more information can be found here. Individuals who join are encouraged to utilize the live chat and Q&A.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.

The Keep America Beautiful Model for Change – steeped in education, research, and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice, and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 650 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

