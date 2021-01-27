The Money Services Business Association (MSBA) Announces New Board Chair and Officers
MSBA New Officers - Paul S. Dwyer Jr., Aurora Garza-Hagan, Jani Gode, and Erick Schneider.MONTVALE, NJ , USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Money Services Business Association (MSBA) – a trade association focusing on the non-bank money services industry – elected Aurora Garza-Hagan, CEO of BBVA Transfer Services, as its new Chairperson, succeeding Paul S. Dwyer Jr., CEO of Viamericas Corp., who was elected as Vice-Chairman. The MSBA also announced the election of Erick Schneider, Senior Vice President of Intermex Wire Transfer as Treasurer, and Jani Gode, Chief Compliance Officer of Payoneer, as the MSBA’s Secretary.
“On behalf of the Board of the MSBA, I am happy to lead our efforts promoting an increased understanding of the industry to the various U.S. and international regulatory agencies that supervise our members’ businesses” said Aurora Garza-Hagan, MSBA Chairperson and CEO of BBVA Transfer Services. “The industry constantly seeks to team with regulators, banks, law enforcement and consumer advocates to ensure that any impact to the efficiency, integrity and reputation of the industry – from unlicensed operators to direct and indirect regulation – receive the full attention they deserve. All stakeholders with an interest in ensuring the continued provision of excellent and compliant service to consumers can find common ground, and the MSBA continues to play an active role in making that happen.”
Board Members:
Tanya Butler, President & CEO, MEMO Financial Services, Inc.
Paul S. Dwyer, Jr. CEO Viamericas Corporation. MSBA Vice-Chairman
Fernando Fayzano, CEO Pontual Money Transfer
Aurora Garza-Hagan, CEO, BBVA Transfer Services, Inc., MSBA Chairperson
Jani Gode, CAMS, CFCS, Chief Compliance Officer of Payoneer, MSBA Secretary
Laybaa Hernandez, CAMS, CFE, Chief Operating Officer of DolEx Dollar Express, Inc.
Nicole Ibbotson, SVP and General Counsel, InComm Financial Services, Inc
Alberto Laureano, CEO, Barri Financial Group, LLC
Jorge Raull, CEO, Transnetwork Corp.
Anthony Rodriguez, Chief Global Risk & Compliance Officer, Data Protection Officer, AFEX
Erick Schneider, Senior Vice-President, Intermex Wire Transfer, MSBA Treasurer
Kathy Tomasofsky, Executive Director, MSBA
For additional information on the Association and becoming a member, please visit: www.msbassociation.org
About the MSBA: Established in 2015, the MSBA is the largest trade association focused on the non-bank money services industry. Specifically, we represent licensed money transmitters and their agents and authorized delegates, payment card issuers, and distributors, payment processors, international remittance companies, bill payment companies, mobile payment application providers, payment aggregators, virtual currency exchanges and administrators, money orders, and other similar money services businesses (“MSBs”) and non-MSB payments businesses that are engaged in payments. The MSBA encourages the continued innovation and development in the payments industry while promoting education and communication with federal and state regulators.
