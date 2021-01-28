10ZiG® Technology Continues 2021 Rollout with NEW 4600q Thin & Zero Client Endpoint Series

10ZiG® Technology Continues 2021 New Product Rollout with Brand-New Value Class 4600q Thin & Zero Client Endpoint Series 10ZiG Technology Logo

10ZiG is releasing its second NEW Endpoint of 2021 – introducing the best in value class 4600q Quad Core Thin & Zero Client Series.

What’s really great about 10ZiG is that we have the flexibility to focus on hardware, firmware, and management software for Thin & Zero Client endpoints in the VDI space, as well as Cloud.” — 10ZiG R&D Manager, Robert Fitzer