Abundant Wealth Management in Dallas is Now Officially a Retirement Income Store
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Income Strategies LLC is a full-service Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm that wants to help clients meet long-term financial goals. And they are happy to announce that Abundant Wealth Management (Dallas, TX) is officially a Retirement Income Store.
For those that don’t know, The Retirement Income Store is a virtual store where people can find advisors for financial issues, also called Income Specialists. These people help clients reduce exposure to stock market risk, which allows the client to use savings as a way to create retirement income.
Abundant Wealth Management has a vast array of clients but mostly work with people getting close to retirement or who have already retired. They offer services such as financial planning, investment management, asset presentation, and healthcare planning. This includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplements.
Since they began, Abundant Wealth Management has been working to protect their clients’ assets from risk and the unknown. Other wealth management firms may take an aggressive approach to market-based financial strategies, Abundant Wealth Management is different. They believe in going a more sensible route when planning and saving for retirement. Their approach is more focused on making a steady income stream in the form of interest and dividend payments, which help their clients as they continue living their life with a retirement income and acts almost as a wealth management salary.
As their founder says, “Managing your money wisely means being knowledgeable about your options. That’s why we place a heavy emphasis on financial education. It’s this focus on education, along with our more conservative approach to financial planning, that has led Abundant Wealth Management to join the national network of like-minded financial advisors nationwide who believe there’s a better way for Americans to plan and save for retirement—Investing for Income.”
Sound Income Strategies is an RIA firm that has more than $1 billion in assets they manage. They specialize in the active management of money-making securities and focus on maximizing the value of the portfolios their clients own and creating retirement plans that offer reliable income, growth potential, and – most importantly – defense against damaging losses and risk. As a Registered Investment Advisory firm, SIS always honors the fiduciary responsibility they have undertaken, as spelled out in the US Investment Advisors Act of 1940, to always act and serve in the best interest of their clients.
About the Retirement Income Store—Started in January of 2019, The Retirement Income Store is part of Sound Income Strategies. The Retirement Income Store is made up of a national network of Income Specialists who manage their clients’ portfolios with the goal of maximizing income and opportunities for growth.
About Abundant Wealth Management: Abundant Wealth Management, which is located in Dallas, Texas, was created by Eric M. Lardner. Mr. Lardner has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry and specializes in offering retirement planning services created to educate clients about the best options available to them, which can help them meet their long-term financial goals. Dedicated to the core principles of trust and integrity, AWM continually puts the needs and interests of its clients first.
Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Abundant Wealth Management and Sound Income Strategies, LLC have not associated entities. Abundant Wealth Management is a franchise of The Retirement Income Store, LLC. The Retirement Income Store, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.
Anthony Grimley
