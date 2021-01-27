LoginRadius Launches Identity Brokering to Connect Seamlessly With Multiple Identity Providers
CIAM leader offers a quick and straightforward solution for businesses to connect with different IdPs
The release of our Identity Brokering feature embraces this diversity by providing a central backbone for validating consumer identities”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , USA , January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the leading consumer identity and access management platform, announces an exciting product Identity Brokering for businesses. The cloud-based CIAM solution provides an intermediary service that connects multiple service providers (SP) with different identity providers (IdP).
LoginRadius acts as an identity broker service between the Identity and Service Providers and establishes the trust and authentication process between the two using the industry-standard protocols.
"With the current rate of digital transformation, organizations are benefiting from identity brokering services. Our job is to make it easier for consumers to authenticate, and for organizations to implement complicated SSO protocols with almost zero effort," says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"The release of our Identity Brokering feature embraces this diversity by providing a central backbone for validating consumer identities," he adds.
LoginRadius offers the following Identity Brokering features for businesses:
Configurable IdP and SP: Businesses can choose from the list of pre-configured IdPs or configure a custom IdP and a service provider by selecting the supported protocol in the LoginRadius Admin Console.
Multiple Protocol Support: LoginRadius supports multiple SSO protocols viz. SAML, JWT, OAuth for identity brokering. Businesses can configure their app with LoginRadius accordingly and provide single sign-on to application consumers without understanding or implementing the protocol.
SP and IdP Initiated SSO: LoginRadius supports both SP and IdP initiated SSO flows with the SAML protocol.
LoginRadius Identity Brokering offers the flexibility to configure IdPs effortlessly. At the same time, it eliminates the need to understand and implement complex SSO protocols like SAML, OpenID, JWT, and OAuth.
Additionally, with this launch, businesses need not worry about verifying their consumers as they are already verified with their respective IdPs when using Identity Brokering.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
