Facilio & EU-based Evogy partner to help properties enhance operating efficiency & boost portfolio performance
Partnership will deliver 360° lifecycle management & real-time energy monitoring, equipment performance optimization, and actionable workflow in rRE operations
Using Facilio's cloud-based platform will enhance our digital energy services via a command & control center, to optimize asset performance at enterprise scale & fulfil large portfolio customers needs”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facilio, a leading AI-driven property operations platform, and Italy-based Evogy, a leading digital energy service provider specializing in the Energy-as-a-Service model, announced a strategic partnership to deliver IoT-led solutions and services to drive sustainability and improve operational efficiency for real estate portfolios.
— Stefano Zanin, CTO and Co-Founder, Evogy
Commenting on the partnership, Stefano Zanin of Evogy, CTO and Co-Founder, stressed the need for a proactive response to climate-change and adherence to sustainability, in real estate. "There are huge opportunities to realize cost savings through energy efficiency, with the power of technology like IoT & Cloud. Using Facilio's cloud-based platform, we will enhance our digital energy services via a command and control center, to optimize asset performance at enterprise scale, and fulfil the needs of large portfolio customers," Stefano added.
"The Facilio+Evogy combo unlocks great value for customers, through complementary solutions that enhance the portfolio performance in real-time”, CEO and Founder of Facilio, Prabhu Ramachandran said. “The Facilio platform, in combination with Evogy’s ‘Simon’ plug-and-play retrofit solution, reduces barriers to connectivity, aggregates building data, and identifies operational inefficiencies proactively. Our partnership with a regional leader of Evogy’s calibre will enable real estate owners and operators to elevate portfolio operations, exceed sustainability goals, and realize value faster” Prabhu added.
As a result of this partnership, Facilio and Evogy will extend their offerings to deliver well-rounded, intelligence-led connected operations and sustainability services, for large commercial portfolios. The enhanced capabilities include:
● Remote monitoring and control of multiple building assets, equipment, and systems (HVAC, fire safety, access control, etc.) through a “single-pane-of- glass” dashboard.
● Automated operational workflows, along with preventive, condition-based, and predictive maintenance.
● New occupant/tenant services through personalized comfort control apps; App-based tenant service requests and visitor management.
● Automated, ML-driven algorithms for optimization of HVAC systems for energy efficiency.
● Dynamic optimization of energy assets using Evogy’s ‘Simon’ digital energy specialist, in response to variable load, weather forecasts, electricity tariffs,
etc.
Facilio and Evogy's synergetic operating model will enable clients to unlock the power of building data and make real-time performance changes; to optimize costs, energy usage, and productivity. End users and occupants will benefit from superior experiences and continuous responsive control.
About Evogy:
Evogy is a leading digital energy service provider specializing in the Energy-as-a-Service model of sustainability services. This includes consulting, project management, and full-stack consumption optimization services for industries, retail, large properties, and more. Thanks to Evogy’s IoT and AI-cloud-based platform called Simon, the “digital energy specialist”, Evogy provides a suite of apps for advanced energy management (monitoring, control, and optimization of performance equipment building systems), demand response, and energy communities. Learn more about Evogy at www.evogy.it stefano.zanin@evogy.it
About Facilio:
Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare & retail categories use Facilio across 40 million square feet to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value & derisk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Padova, Dubai, Chennai & Singapore, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management. Learn more about Facilio O&M platform: https://facilio.com/
