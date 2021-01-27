Resource Group and CEO Hisham Itani recognized in the 2020 Global Banking & Finance Awards®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Resource Group, a technology investment group, announced that its chairman and CEO, Hisham Itani, was awarded ‘Technology CEO of the Year Middle East 2020’ by Global Banking & Finance Review, a leading financial portal and Print Magazine, at the 2020 Global Banking and Finance Awards®. Itani was recognized for his vision, strategy and strong leadership. Similarly, Resource Group was awarded ‘Most Innovative Holding Group Middle East 2020’ for its continuous technology innovations in the Middle East region.
Over the last decade, Resource Group has been heavily investing in R&D and nurturing its human talents to locally develop digital solutions that enhance the citizen experience in line with digital transformation.
The company caters to governments, financial institutions, telecom operators and corporations in more than 75 countries and covering more than 10 industries. In its quest to support the knowledge economy in the Middle East, Resource Group aims to foster the economic growth in the region and provide more opportunities for future generations.
Commenting on the recognition by Global Banking and Financial Review, Hisham Itani, chairman and CEO of Resource group, said “This recognition reflects the persistent effort of our team in developing new technologies that contribute to the digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa.”
Itani continued, “For more than four decades, we have been building our R&D capabilities which allowed us to develop our own technologies instead of being limited to importing and adapting systems. This would not have been possible without our determination to invest in local talents and contribute to the economic growth in the region”. He also thanked Global Banking and Finance Review for shedding the light on the technology sector which is playing a crucial role today to support nations surpassing economic, social, health and mental crisis all over the world and in the Middle East region in particular.
The Global Banking & Finance Awards® were created to recognize companies of all sizes that are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the global financial community.
About Resource Group
Resource Group is an investment group with a portfolio of diversified businesses that capitalize on technology and human talent for value creation.
Established in 2008, the Group focuses on R&D innovations and the identification of value-added niche markets in line with digital transformation. Resource Group’s main technology verticals currently include digital security, smart card manufacturing, mobile value-added solutions, cybersecurity and secure communication solutions, telecom infrastructure and managed services, elections supply chain services, lottery systems and operations, mobile and virtual reality games, among others.
Today, the company has over 2,000 employees and is serving over 75 countries in more than ten industries. To learn more, visit www.resource.group
Resource Group
+961 1 412 000
gramadan@resource.group