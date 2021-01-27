STAND UP FOR FREE SPEECH
TAKE A STAND FOR YOUR 1st AMENDMENT RIGHTSPLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New social media platform features zero tolerance for censure of thoughts.
WhyWould.com Is the new platform where you can truly express your 1st Amendment rights without the fear of being “shadow banned” for a difference of opinion to those who disagree. Right or left of the aisle, we are a place of refuge for users to freely share your opinions and amplify your living words to all who will listen.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. The functionaries of every government have propensities to command at will the liberty and property of their constituents. There is no safe deposit for these but with the people themselves; nor can they be safe with them without information. Where the press is free … all is safe.”
The Exodus has begun and WhyWould.com is leading the way. A beacon of hope for the ‘tired, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free...’ In fact, longing to SPEAK free!
WhyWould.com is OUR “public square”, a platform devoid of bias and the abhorrent censure of free expression. Big Brother is among us in the guise of super sleek looking tech and seductively attention-grabbing entertainment. We are a comprised community that is running out of precious time.
At WhyWould.com you can post “threads” (i.e., news articles, opinions, and other media), intended for the free exchange of ideas and perspectives and absolutely NO ONE will ban you, censure, demean, threaten, or dehumanize you. WhyWould.com is the truest free speech choice to Twitter© and any other platform that would dare mess with your God-given, inalienable right to speak your freaken mind!
At WhyWould.com; “We are the defenders of free speech!” Our objective; translucently clear. To build a platform that isn’t apologetic and intended for all stripes of those that make up WHO we are as a nation. A platform where no one is persecuted, shadow-banned, harassed, and or ridiculed. We disavow violence and dishonesty while condoning civility of the highest order and to defend the constitution with our very last breaths. Be emboldened and unafraid to join us at WhyWould.com.
WhyWould.com functions as the definitive, “truest choice” where you can spread the REAL NEWS with a central news feed, direct messaging for trending topics and alerts. A place for meaningful dialogue which is question-driven, with the phrase “Why Would…?”
Do not cower! Rally! To the call and build among us, an impregnable “wall” of truth, justice and the American way!
For more information, visit https://www.whywould.com/whywould/contact
Michael L Kauffman
Paper Mill Surplus
+1 6128505936
email us here