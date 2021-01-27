Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,737 in the last 365 days.

Doctors w/o Jobs Come Together in Washington, DC to Spotlight AAMC Failure to Support Doctors for Residency Training

An estimated 10,000 doctors aren't working as doctors because they can't get medical residencies.

More than 40,000 foreign doctors given taxpayer-funded residencies in the last 10 years as U.S. doctors are benched

Denied medical residencies – the final step in doctors’ long journey – the talented individuals who spent years studying medicine have been sidelined for years.”
— Kevin Lynn

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S., January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY


Doctors without Jobs Come Together in Washington, D.C. to Highlight Failure of American Association of Medical Colleges in Supporting Med School Graduates for Residency Training

– Physicians can’t practice medicine without residency; More than 40,000 foreign doctors given taxpayer-funded residencies in the last 10 years as U.S. doctors are benched –


What:
Doctors protest systemic failure that has kept thousands of American doctors out of teaching residencies – without residency, these physicians can’t work – even in a reported doctor shortage and in a pandemic.

When:
Friday, 29 January 2021, 2 – 6pm

Where:
Washington, D.C., in front of the offices of the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), 655 K Street, NW, Suite 100 Washington, DC, 20001-2399

Background:
Doctors without Jobs work to build awareness that thousands of U.S. medical school graduates don’t place into residencies each year – a significant reversal from 20 years ago – even though there is a widely reported doctor shortage, predicted to worsen. We also seek solutions to ensuring U.S. medical school graduates can work as doctors.

More information is at:
Doctors without Jobs / Twitter @DocsWithoutJobs
Unmatched and Unemployed Doctors of America @UAUDOA

Video:
Why isn’t the AAMC doing more to help doctors get medical residencies? - YouTube

Interview Opportunities:
- Interview opportunities with doctors who don’t have residencies.
- On-the-ground footage of doctors protesting, with signs, in front of AAMC’s DC offices.

Kevin Lynn
Doctors without Jobs
+1 626-825-1331
klynn@pfirdc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Why isn’t the AAMC doing more to help doctors get medical residencies?

You just read:

Doctors w/o Jobs Come Together in Washington, DC to Spotlight AAMC Failure to Support Doctors for Residency Training

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.