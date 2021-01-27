Doctors w/o Jobs Come Together in Washington, DC to Spotlight AAMC Failure to Support Doctors for Residency Training

An estimated 10,000 doctors aren't working as doctors because they can't get medical residencies.

More than 40,000 foreign doctors given taxpayer-funded residencies in the last 10 years as U.S. doctors are benched

Denied medical residencies – the final step in doctors’ long journey – the talented individuals who spent years studying medicine have been sidelined for years.” — Kevin Lynn

Doctors without Jobs Come Together in Washington, D.C. to Highlight Failure of American Association of Medical Colleges in Supporting Med School Graduates for Residency Training

– Physicians can’t practice medicine without residency; More than 40,000 foreign doctors given taxpayer-funded residencies in the last 10 years as U.S. doctors are benched –



Doctors protest systemic failure that has kept thousands of American doctors out of teaching residencies – without residency, these physicians can’t work – even in a reported doctor shortage and in a pandemic.

Friday, 29 January 2021, 2 – 6pm

Washington, D.C., in front of the offices of the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), 655 K Street, NW, Suite 100 Washington, DC, 20001-2399

Doctors without Jobs work to build awareness that thousands of U.S. medical school graduates don’t place into residencies each year – a significant reversal from 20 years ago – even though there is a widely reported doctor shortage, predicted to worsen. We also seek solutions to ensuring U.S. medical school graduates can work as doctors.

