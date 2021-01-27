Doctors w/o Jobs Come Together in Washington, DC to Spotlight AAMC Failure to Support Doctors for Residency Training
More than 40,000 foreign doctors given taxpayer-funded residencies in the last 10 years as U.S. doctors are benched
Doctors without Jobs Come Together in Washington, D.C. to Highlight Failure of American Association of Medical Colleges in Supporting Med School Graduates for Residency Training
What:
Doctors protest systemic failure that has kept thousands of American doctors out of teaching residencies – without residency, these physicians can’t work – even in a reported doctor shortage and in a pandemic.
When:
Friday, 29 January 2021, 2 – 6pm
Where:
Washington, D.C., in front of the offices of the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), 655 K Street, NW, Suite 100 Washington, DC, 20001-2399
Background:
Doctors without Jobs work to build awareness that thousands of U.S. medical school graduates don’t place into residencies each year – a significant reversal from 20 years ago – even though there is a widely reported doctor shortage, predicted to worsen. We also seek solutions to ensuring U.S. medical school graduates can work as doctors.
