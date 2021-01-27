ByteSout Announces the Availability of More than 300+ Integrations for PDF.co API Platform
PDF.co API platform for automated data extraction and document processing is now integrated with 300+ popular cloud services.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital transformation solutions company ByteScout today announced the availability of PDF.co integrations with 300+ widely used services. This offering expands current cloud functionalities allowing versatile work with data, document extraction, processing, and conversion.
The featured integrations include Zapier, Integromat, BluePrism, UiPath, and Automation Anywhere plugins. Moreover, PDF.co cloud service can be integrated with worldwide services, such as Amazon Seller Central, Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft Excel, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Salesforce, Basecamp, Zoom, BigCommerce, Discord, Asana, Azure DevOps, Grammarly, Eventbrite, and many others.
ByteScout provides PDF.co Web API featuring accurate and automated data extraction for a large number of documents, AI-driven document parsing with improved OCR as well as data transformation. PDF.co Web API is powerful and developer-friendly which makes it an excellent tool for automated data entry of sophisticated unstructured documentation in various industries.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout is one of the top vendors of digital transformation solutions and API. The company offers data extraction tools for Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Finance & Accounting, Insurance, Risk Management, Healthcare industries (as well as many others) since 2006.
Their offerings include secure and scalable PDF.co Web API for data extraction as well as Software Development Kits (SDK). ByteScout provides on-premise solutions for enterprise customers ensuring data privacy and security.
