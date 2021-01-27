ID R&D and SimpleTech Launch World’s First Implementation of Voice Authentication in WhatsApp
Enables businesses to provide frictionless security for in-chat paymentsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, a provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics, and Wittybots by SimpleTech, a powerful software for RPA and conversation management, have launched the first in-app voice biometric authentication capability within WhatsApp for Business. Now businesses can move beyond using WhatsApp for simple customer service requests to enable secure interactions and payments based on a person's voice. The user simply taps the microphone icon to record and send a short voice message for authentication.
With over 1.5 billion monthly users in 180 countries, WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging app. Companies use WhatsApp Business API to answer questions, send delivery updates, provide purchase receipts, and send boarding passes. It’s already used across banking, insurance, healthcare and retail: IDBI Bank in India and Absa have recently begun servicing their customers through WhatsApp – 400 million out of 1.5 billion of WhatsApp users are in India.
WhatsApp Business API doesn’t provide a way to properly confirm the identity of the customer. SimpleTech and ID R&D have developed the first two-factor authentication for WhatsApp that solves this security issue. It takes 20 seconds to enroll a voice passphrase right within WhatsApp and it can be used anytime the user needs to verify their identity. The voice is instantly matched (voice biometrics) and checked for authenticity to protect against spoofing (voice liveness), using ID R&D algorithms. In turn, users can trust verified WhatsApp business accounts with a green check mark to keep their data safe.
"Our solution allows businesses to safely communicate with their customers via WhatsApp Business API. The unique combination of Wittybots by SimpleTech and ID R&D’s voice biometrics gives businesses the ability to secure automated payments and more without the friction and vulnerability of passwords, PINs and another knowledge-based authentication," said Alexey Khitrov, President ID R&D.
About ID R&D
ID R&D is an award-winning provider of multimodal biometric security solutions. Based in New York, NY, ID R&D combines science-driven technological capabilities with leading research and development to deliver seamless authentication experiences. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, and IoT applications, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. Learn more about ID R&D’s voice and face biometrics, voice and face biometric anti-spoofing, and multimodal biometrics at https://www.idrnd.ai
About SimpleTech
SimpleTECH helps companies enhance their digital interactions and processes. With over 100 clients throughout America and Europe, it sets itself apart for its excellent service. They design and integrate technological solutions that bring confidence for innovation to meet objectives and keep the business going. By sharing their expertise, empowers clients with flexibility and autonomy. Its corporate services offer includes World Class Unified Communications, RPA and CX Optimization. Learn more at www.simpletech.uy & www.wittybots.uy
