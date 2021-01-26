Tidal ETF Services’ Assets Under Administration Surpasses $1.5 Billion Milestone;

/EIN News/ -- More expansion and innovative ETF launches on the horizon for 2021.

CHICAGO/MILWAUKEE/NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, today announced its assets under administration (“AuA”) have surpassed the US $1.5 billion milestone under its Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”). Tidal experienced phenomenal growth in 2020, increasing three-fold, by helping a variety of firms with diverse strategies launch and grow their Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Tidal facilitated the development and launch of 8 ETFs in 2020. The firm’s growth is illustrative of the overall growth of the U.S. ETF industry, which is set to have a record-breaking year of net new flows, according to FactSet Research Systems.

“This was possible because of our exceptional clients and partners; helping us close 2020 with a new high-water mark,” said Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal. “The interest in launching ETFs continues to grow and gain momentum in the U.S., driven by the one-year-old SEC rule, which removed some barriers-to-entry, as well as investors’ increasing appetite for low cost, tax-efficient investment vehicles. The process of launching an ETF is still time-consuming and complex, and our experienced ETF and capital markets professionals are effective and efficient with helping our clients navigate the process and its nuances.”

Staying at the forefront of industry developments has been the driver of Tidal’s expanding internal talent, selecting best-in-class partners, and building out a comprehensive suite of services – all with a strategic view to guide clients through the ETF development, launch, marketing and sales process. Tidal offers a transparent, partnership approach where clients have the flexibility to engage services for a specific business need or to advance through their proprietary program sequentially. Tidal’s services are designed to offer stability and growth in a rapidly changing environment.

Mr. Falkeis concluded, “After a year of such expansion and growth, we are looking to bring even more products to market in 2021. The ETF development pipeline is strong with several interesting ETFs that range from passive to actively managed, as well as from broad asset classes to thematic. We expect more pioneering ETF providers to enter the market with innovative investment products that match their mission and meet investors’ evolving needs.”

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps RIAs, institutions and investment firms launch the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

